Microgreens Market Size is estimated to reach USD 2,049.3 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 11.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microgreens Market by Type (Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Arugula, Peas, Basil, Radish, Cress and Others), Farming (Indoor Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouses and Others) Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Farmers Market and Others) and End User (Residential and Commercial). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Agriculture & Forestry Category.

The Microgreens Market size was valued at USD 1,276.0 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 2,049.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the microgreens market are:

Increased expenditure on premium food products, healthy functional and nutritional foods.

Increased adoption of indoor vertical and greenhouse farming are some of the factors propelling the microgreens market forward throughout the forecast period.

Growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry is expected to boost the microgreens market, as microgreens-based oils and ingredients are in high demand for the manufacturing of consumer goods such as shampoo and skincare products.

Microgreens market expansion is likely to be aided by increased use of farm mechanization and increased awareness of high-tech farming methods such as hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MICROGREENS

Microgreens are gaining popularity among health-conscious individuals because they contain a high concentration of vitamins and antioxidants, which assist to lower the risk of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. Furthermore, microgreens require fewer resources to cultivate at home for daily consumption, therefore they can simply be produced in the garden or on the roof. Thus health benefits along with easy cultivation are expected to drive the growth of the microgreens market.

The increasing use of microgreens in the cosmetics industry is expected to increase the growth of the microgreens market. Microgreens are quickly becoming popular as active components in a variety of skincare products. Microgreens have become a proactive element of excellent skin care regimes because they include a variety of vital nutrients that are beneficial to skin health. As a result, microgreens are an effective and acceptable skincare ingredient.

MICROGREENS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the arugula segment was valued at USD 201.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 281.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2028. This market share is attributed to its popularity among chefs and customers. It contains a lot of vitamins and minerals and chefs commonly use it as a flavoring and garnishing agent in restaurants.

Based on farming the commercial greenhouse segment is estimated to reach USD 625.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1%. During the forecast period, the worldwide microgreens industry is expected to develop due to the increasing area under greenhouse farming and the growing acceptance of greenhouse farming for the production of high-value crops such as microgreens. Microgreens require a precise temperature and humidity for proper growth; thus, greenhouse farming is an ideal approach for growing microgreens.

Based on region, Europe was valued at USD 415.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 596.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing start-ups that deal in the manufacturing and sale of microgreens are heavily favoring the growth of the European microgreens market.

On the other hand, the North American region held the major share of 41.2% in 2019.

On the basis of end-user, the commercial segment is projected to grow at USD 1,408.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.4%.

The key players profiled in this report include AeroFarms, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chef's Garden Inc., Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm, GoodLeaf Farms, and Bowery Farming.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Broccoli



Cabbage



Cauliflower



Arugula



Peas



Basil



Radish



Cress



Others

By Farming

Indoor Vertical Farming



Commercial Greenhouses



Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores



Farmers Market



Others

By End User

Residential



Commercial

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Russia





Spain





Italy





France





Germany





UK





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Latin America





Middle East





Africa

