Microgrid As A Service Market to grow by USD 6,322.98 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 46% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microgrid as a service market size is expected to grow by USD 6,322.98 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 14.53% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as significant investments in microgrid infrastructure and the rising demand for a constant, uninterrupted, and dependable supply of power and electricity. In addition, rapid industrialization and the growing focus on developing renewable energy infrastructure are expected to drive the demand for microgrids in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microgrid as a Service Market 2023-2027

Microgrid As A Service Market: Growing demand for microgrids to drive growth

Developed countries have well-established power infrastructure. However, these countries face power outages due to aging infrastructure. Developing regions such as Asia and Africa suffer from low electrification rates. Most of the developed and developing regions use traditional systems that follow a hierarchical power structure. The power is generated at a central location and then sent through the transmission line to substations, distribution lines, and finally to the end-users. Any problem in one part of the transmission system can have a domino effect on the overall system, which affects the reliability of the grid. To overcome such challenges, developed and developing countries are adopting microgrids. A microgrid is a composition of multiple energy generation sources such as wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, and fossil fuels. It is connected to the main grid as a single point of load. The use of renewable sources along with energy storage systems makes microgrids self-sufficient and allows them to generate power for longer periods of time. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of microgrids, which is driving the growth of the market.

Microgrid As A Service Market: Rapid advances in technology identified as key trend

Vendors in the market are adopting advanced technologies in the energy generation process. This is leading to the development of flexible and scalable microgrids. For instance, in February 2020, Canopy Power launched the latest version of its Hornbill technology platform for monitoring and managing remote microgrid systems in Singapore. The platform provided by Canopy includes three major components, namely real-time monitoring, remote management, and advanced analytics. These technologies help minimize operation and maintenance costs, maximize uptime, and increase project bankability. Similarly, some vendors are adopting blockchain technology in microgrids to enable peer-to-peer network transactions. Such technological advances are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions in drivers, trends, and challenges

Some of the key Microgrid As A Service Market Players:

The microgrid as a service market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors providing microgrid solutions besides catering to specific project requirements. The vendors offer a wide portfolio of solutions and services that cater to a wide range of industries. Local and regional vendors continue to dominate the market, which is increasing the competition in both developed and developing countries. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers microgrids as a service for energy storage, solar generation, and hydrogen.

- The company offers microgrids as a service for energy storage, solar generation, and hydrogen. Aggreko Plc - The company offers microgrids as a service such as solar-diesel hybrid with battery storage as a rental solution.

- The company offers microgrids as a service such as solar-diesel hybrid with battery storage as a rental solution. AIO Systems Ltd. - The company offers microgrids as a service such as solar, wind, and storage.

- The company offers microgrids as a service such as solar, wind, and storage. Capstone Green Energy Corp. - The company offers microgrids as a service for Data Centers, Utilities, and Rural Communities.

- The company offers microgrids as a service for Data Centers, Utilities, and Rural Communities. Canopy Power

Duke Energy Corp.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

ENGIE SA

General Electric Co.

General MicroGrids

Metco Engineering

NRG Energy Inc.

Pareto Energy

Schneider Electric SE

Microgrid As A Service Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the microgrid as a service market by service type (software as a service, monitoring and control services, and engineering and design services), type (remote, grid-connected, and networked), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the software as a service (SaaS) segment will be significant over the forecast period. The use of SaaS solutions results in a safer, more reliable, and power-efficient microgrid system. It allows microgrid owners to have a single point of accountability and reduced risk of project delays and failures. This makes the management of software easier for microgrid users such as universities, companies, manufacturers, communities, and utilities. Such benefits drive the growth of the software as a service segment during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment

Related Reports:

The energy storage market for microgrids is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,361.05 million. The market is segmented by application (remote, community and utility, institution and campus, and military), battery type (lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The remote microgrid market size is expected to grow by USD 5.26 billion and record a CAGR of 14.10% during 2021-2025. The market is segmented by application (village electrification, grid island system, industrial remote mine systems, and remote military microgrids) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Microgrid As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,322.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aggreko Plc, AIO Systems Ltd., Anbaric Development Partners LLC, Canopy Power, Capstone Green Energy Corp., Duke Energy Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., General MicroGrids, Metco Engineering, NRG Energy Inc., Pareto Energy, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spirae LLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

