Microgrid Market Size, Growth Projections to 2028 Strategic Developments, Covid-19 Impact, Global Analysis and Forecasts by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners adds " Microgrid Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Grid Connected, Off-Grid); Components (Hardware, Software, Services); End-Use Industry (Military, Healthcare, Government and Utilities, Institutes, Industrial, Others) and Geography" research report to the Electronics and Semiconductor category of its store.

Strategic Insights – Microgrid Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD Value in 2021 Market Size USD Value by 2028 Growth rate Compound Annual Growth Rate During (2022-2028) Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 No. of Tables Yes No. of Charts & Figures Yes Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Components, End-Use Industry and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Microgrid Market Overview:

The microgrids are small-scale power grids which operate both individually or in collaboration with other small power-grids to generate power locally. Microgrids are used to provide backup power or supplement the primary power grid during periods of high demand. These grids are known to effectively integrate various sources of distributed generation, including renewable sources such as photovoltaic, wind and fuel cell generation. Microgrids significantly reduce transmission losses and also reduce dependence on long-distance transmission lines besides cutting losses during transmission.

The "Global Microgrid Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the microgrid market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, end-user industry, and geography. Based on type, the global microgrid market is segmented into grid-connected and off-grid. On the basis of components, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on the end-user industry, the market is segmented into military, healthcare, government and utilities, institutes, industrial, and others.

Regional Insights: Microgrid Market

The report provides a detailed overview of the electronic and semiconductor industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global microgrid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2022 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The microgrid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the microgrid market from both the demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the microgrid market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the microgrid market in these regions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Microgrid Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries such as aerospace & defense, electronics and semiconductors, automotive, manufacturing and constructions industry and many more. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. Due to travel restrictions, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has adversely affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The worldwide lockdown to minimize the transmission of the virus has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities and reduced the production of commodities, goods, and services.

Further, there were restrictions on foreign trades due to the closure of international borders, non-operational distribution channels, and various government norms to take precautionary measures for public health and safety. To ensure proper measures are followed, many companies started using automatic technologies and methodologies requiring less human labor. The electronics and semiconductor industry were also highly affected during the pandemic, especially during the initial period. This led to a sharp decline in the sale of microgrid across the world, thereby impacting the global microgrid market.

Key Recent Developments: Microgrid Market

In April 2021 , Hitachi ABB Power Grids launched EconiQ the portfolio of products, services and solutions that are proven to deliver exceptional environmental performance. The company is reinforcing its commitment with EconiQ towards a carbon-neutral energy future.

, Hitachi ABB Power Grids launched EconiQ the portfolio of products, services and solutions that are proven to deliver exceptional environmental performance. The company is reinforcing its commitment with EconiQ towards a carbon-neutral energy future. In April 2021 , GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions and Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd. announced a cross-licensing agreement related to the use of an alternative to the sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) gas used in high voltage equipment.

The report segments the global microgrid market as follows:

By Type

Grid Connected

Off-Grid

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User Industry

Military

Healthcare

Government and Utilities

Institutes

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



UK



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Australia



South Korea



Japan



Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of SAM

Microgrid Market - Company Profiles:

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Eaton

General Electric

UL LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

PECO Energy Company (Exelon Corporation)

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Siemens

SPIRAE

