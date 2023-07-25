Microinsurance Market to Grow by USD 30.39 billion from 2022 to 2027| Increasing demand for insurance policies drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The microinsurance market is estimated to grow by USD 30.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the global market growth. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the APAC market is fueled by several factors, including the expansion of developing economies, limited insurance penetration, and a growing middle-class population. Increasing disposable incomes are expected to drive the demand for insurance products and foster market innovation. With advancements in digital technology and a burgeoning youth population, customer expectations are high, prompting companies to offer innovative insurance products and digitally-driven business models. Rapid urbanization in the region is also contributing to market growth, as people migrating from rural to urban areas have an increased demand for microinsurance products and services. Additionally, the ageing population in APAC is driving the demand for health insurance products, particularly microinsurance, due to their higher susceptibility to illnesses and health-related concerns. These factors are expected to support the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microinsurance Market 2023-2027

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increasing demand for insurance policies is notably driving market growth. Microinsurance firms are developing actuarial models and effective sales strategies to cater to the increasing demand for insurance policies. They are adopting efficient pricing policies in response to changing demographics, including the ageing Baby Boomer population and the growing spending power of Millennials. This shift presents opportunities for companies offering medical, life, accident, and other insurance products. The rise in demand for microinsurance is driven by the inclusion of security services and personalized financial services, meeting customers' cost-effective needs. Furthermore, microinsurance firms are investing in innovative insurance products and services to tap into the growth potential of emerging markets. As awareness about the benefits of microinsurance policies continues to increase, their demand is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges hindering market growth. The use of online and on-device data storage in the insurance industry has been facilitated by technological advancements. However, this also exposes the data to potential risks such as cyber theft and hacking. Any breach in cybersecurity or misuse of data can result in significant financial losses. The global spread of COVID-19 necessitated remote working arrangements for many organizations, increasing the risks associated with cybersecurity and data privacy. Cybercriminals took advantage of these vulnerabilities during the pandemic, leading to potential revenue losses for microinsurance vendors. These factors are expected to impede the growth of the global microinsurance market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The digitalization of the insurance industry is a key trend in the market. The adoption of digitization in the insurance sector has led to significant changes in the market. Digitization enables customers to compare different microinsurance policies and select the one that suits their requirements. Microinsurance companies are focusing on providing convenient, efficient, and personalized services to their clients. Digitalization has made it easier for customers to access and purchase insurance policies. Moreover, the advent of digitalization has led to the emergence of insurance companies that use advanced technologies to offer innovative and tailored microinsurance products and services.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The microinsurance market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The microinsurance market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Accion International, AFPGEN, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, AIA Group Ltd., AL BARAKAH MICROFINANCE BANK, Allianz SE, ASA International Group plc, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, BRAC International Holdings B.V., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Gojo and Company Inc., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hollard Insurance Group, ICICI Bank Ltd., Life Insurance Corp. of India, Micro Insurance, Milliman Inc., Oikocredit International, Pramerica Life Insurance Ltd., and State Bank of India.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (property insurance, health insurance, life insurance, index insurance, and others), type (microinsurance (commercially viable) and microinsurance through aid or government support), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The property insurance segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Property insurance provides financial compensation to building owners or tenants in the event of damage or theft. Replacement cost coverage reimburses the costs of repairing or replacing damaged or lost property without considering depreciation. Premiums for this coverage are based on replacement costs. Actual monetary value coverage covers replacement costs after accounting for depreciation. Extended replacement cost coverage extends the coverage limit by up to 25% if construction costs have increased. The coverage limit represents the maximum benefit that an insurance company pays in a specific situation. Age limits may also apply, indicating the minimum or maximum age at which an insurance company issues or continues a policy. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the property insurance segment during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The personal accident and health insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 665.73 billion. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (personal health insurance and personal accidental insurance), age group (adults, senior citizens, and children), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the personal accident and health insurance market growth is the rise in number of accidents.

The Global Homeowners Insurance Market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.01 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 4.18%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fi0re and theft, house damage, floods and earthquake, and others), source (captive, independent agent, and direct response), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising number of natural disasters and man-made hazards is the main reason behind opting for homeowner's insurance.

Microinsurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accion International, AFPGEN, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, AIA Group Ltd., AL BARAKAH MICROFINANCE BANK, Allianz SE, ASA International Group plc, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, BRAC International Holdings B.V., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Gojo and Company Inc., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hollard Insurance Group, ICICI Bank Ltd., Life Insurance Corp. of India, Micro Insurance, Milliman Inc., Oikocredit International, Pramerica Life Insurance Ltd., and State Bank of India Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

