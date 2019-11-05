Microland Appoints Ramya Sampath Sharma as Chief People Officer

In a career that has spanned 24+ years, Ramya brings with her a multifunctional HR experience and a proven record of driving HR solutions focused on business growth. Her extensive experience also includes leading multicultural teams in complex global environments. Prior to joining Microland, Ramya was at Accenture as Managing Director, Human Resources & Talent Strategy where she was responsible for crafting the people strategy to enable the technology business and deliver a broad spectrum of talent management products and solutions for its workforce. Prior to Accenture, she was with Intel Corporation for 14 years as HR Director and Head of HR for Asia Pacific and Japan where she led a multifunctional team of human resource professionals supporting businesses in the APAC & Japan regions.

"I am glad to welcome Ramya to Microland. In the last few years, Microland has successfully worked towards providing enhanced employee experience by leveraging the power of digital, further reiterated by our campaign of 'Making digital happen'. With Ramya's appointment as our Chief People Officer, we are confident of sustaining this philosophy with ever greater focus and continue being an employer of choice in the marketplace," said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland Limited.

Commenting on her appointment as the Chief People Officer, Ramya said, "I am excited to join Microland as the company looks to catalyze and scale on its digital aspirations. I strongly believe that people are integral in enabling this growth and I look forward to working closely with the leadership in building a nextGen digital workforce to provide transformational customer and employee experiences."

Ramya is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur.

About Microland

Microland makes digital happen. Its delivery of digital is all about making technology do more and intrude less. As we help enterprises move to nextGen technologies, we make sure this embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland is comprised of more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

For more information, contact arunrk@microland.com, or visit www.microland.com

SOURCE Microland