Microlearning Platform, MobieTrain, Partners with Speakap to Provide 360° Workplace Engagement Solution

GENK, Belgium and NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian microlearning platform, MobieTrain , today announced their integration with Speakap , the leading provider of branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff. Through offering Speakap's internal communication and engagement features alongside MobieTrain's personalised learning technology, both companies are set to scale internationally.

"This is very exciting from a learning point of view," says Guy Van Neck, founder of MobieTrain. "By integrating with Speakap, we are able to provide our clients with a full suite of learning tools to help drive real business change. We now combine formal knowledge transfer to boost greater retention alongside social, peer to peer learning through Speakap's communication and newsfeed features."

It is predicted that by 2022, 1.45 billion workers will serve their organizations through deskless roles. Both MobieTrain and Speakap's solutions are tailored to this rapidly growing segment of the workforce.

Additionally, employee communication channels, such as email and intranet, are no longer sufficient for today's millennial and Gen Z employees. MobieTrain and Speakap both understand and meet the needs of these generations through mobile-first solutions. Apps that mirror popular social networks, allowing commenting, 'likes', and sharing, offer the experiences young employees are used to and crave. Having access to familiar platforms at work makes them feel comfortable quickly and encourages further organizational engagement.

"The way that we do business is changing," comments Patrick Van Der Mijl, Co-Founder of Speakap. "Non-desk workers are often the first and last points of interaction with customers. Finding the right technology to engage them is key. Across industries, mobile is the most meaningful way to deliver training and communications to the current workforce."

Speakap is trusted by over 350 leading retail, hospitality, QSR, and food service brands in over 27 countries. MobieTrain has just secured their €1 million seed funding, and has over 10,000 users across the whole of EMEA. With both companies already enjoying international success, this partnership illustrates how Benelux scaleups are impacting the HR technology industry, worldwide.

About MobieTrain

MobieTrain revolutionises workplace learning with a mobile-first, micro-learning platform. MobieTrain helps retailers including BMW, Swarovski, Zara, Ahold and Vans to boost business performance and employee engagement through gamification in an intuitive app. Already working with enterprise retailers and 10.000 users today, Mobietrain looks to scale into other industries including food & beverage and financial services in order to achieve the ambitious goal of 100.000 users in 2019. More info can be found on www.mobietrain.com .

About Speakap

Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The company's innovative solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels. More information can be found at www.speakap.com .

