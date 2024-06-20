Micromart™ autonomous micro markets set to disrupt convenience retail

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Micromart™ is thrilled to announce the launch of its autonomous micro market technology set to transform convenience retail and enhance the shopping experience.

Transforming retail with innovation

As retail progresses towards enhanced consumer convenience, Micromart™ is leading this evolution with a fully automated, 24/7 shopping experience. Micromart™ technology eliminates the need for checkout lines with an innovative self-serve, secured micro market that automates retail operations and minimizes theft.

A new era in convenience retail

Micro markets locations grew 41% in 2023 and growth is projected to continue as new technology is embraced by traditional vending and micro market operators ( State of the Industry Report ). To meet this growing demand, Micromart™ developed unattended markets that are secured until a valid payment method is used and leverage AI-powered order processing for quick and secure transactions. Retailers can customize their space with any combination of the Micromart™ Pantry, Fridge, Freezer and even a Heating Tower for hot food capabilities.

Micromart™ key features to drive growth:

Advanced security: AI-powered order processing and secure payment systems ensure seamless shopping and prevent theft.

Dynamic pricing through electronic price tags and engaging digital video content wow customers.

Dynamic pricing through electronic price tags and engaging digital video content wow customers. Remote management: The intuitive Micromart™ Platform enables operators to remotely oversee their business, reducing operational costs and streamlining inventory management.

Battle-tested and ready for market

"We are excited to introduce Micromart™," said Yang Yu, CEO of Micromart™. "After selling over a quarter million items via our KitchenMate food service division in Toronto, we're thrilled to white-label this proven technology for vending, micro market, and foodservice operators across the US and Canada. Our autonomous micro markets help operators reduce labor costs, minimize theft, and optimize revenue, making them an ideal solution for today's economic environment."

Journalists are invited to explore this innovative technology with exclusive demos and interviews with Micromart™ visionary leaders. Please visit micromart.com and contact [email protected].

About Micromart™:

Micromart™ is a leading innovator in the convenience retail industry, specializing in autonomous micro market solutions for food service. Committed to enhancing consumer convenience and retailer operational efficiency, Micromart™ leverages advanced technology to create seamless and secure shopping experiences to drive revenue growth and operational excellence.

