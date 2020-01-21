MicroMedicine and HemaCare Announce Cooperative Efforts to Improve Cell Therapy Starting Materials

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroMedicine™, a life sciences technology company and the leader in high throughput microfluidic cell selection, washing, and concentration, is excited to announce the initial steps of a collaboration with HemaCare® (A Charles River Company), the global leader in human-derived biological products and services. MicroMedicine and HemaCare are uniquely equipped to address the growing need in the cellular therapy and regenerative medicine fields for high-quality starting materials. Specifically, this relationship will help MicroMedicine accelerate the application of microfluidics in processing enriched leukapheresis product collected from peripheral blood. These products are highly valued as inputs in research and therapeutic applications particularly in the world of cellular therapies.

"We are thrilled to leverage our expertise in scaled microfluidics and our extensive body of work with peripheral blood in improving the fast-growing field of leukopak enrichment," says MicroMedicine CEO, Dr. Ravi Kapur. "We expect our collaboration with HemaCare to ultimately provide researchers, clinicians, and patients with improved starting material quality and reliability."

"For 40 years, HemaCare has been on the forefront of research, drug discovery, GMP biologics and cell therapy. We believe MicroMedicine's novel, minimally manipulative approach to cell handling has the potential to significantly impact processing of biological and cellular products. We are excited to support MicroMedicine's platform with our high quality starting materials and industry expertise to advance discoveries for cell and gene therapies," stated Dr. Dominic Clarke, Global Head of Cell Therapy at HemaCare.

About MicroMedicine, Inc.

MicroMedicine, Inc., is a life sciences company with an innovative and proven microfluidics platform for high-volume processing of biological fluids for the purposes of research and clinical applications. Founded at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2015, MicroMedicine is committed to transforming research, clinical diagnostics, and cell therapy with novel innovations. The patented microfluidic platform can be utilized for multiple applications, including cell isolation, cell concentration, and fluid exchange. The company resides in the heart of Boston's life sciences ecosystem in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA. For more information about MicroMedicine, Inc., please call 617-744-1918 or visit micromedicine.com.

About HemaCare

HemaCare® (A Charles River Company) is a global leader in the customization of human-derived biological products and services for biomedical research, drug discovery and cellular therapy process development. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensure fresh donor material is available to customers and for use within HemaCare's isolation laboratory. Human biological material including peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood is isolated into various primary cells types for fresh and frozen distribution. For 40 years, HemaCare has developed an extensive registry of repeat donors and provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical and drug discovery research and cell therapy clinical trials, and supports commercialization with apheresis collections, directly enabling customers to advance both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies. For more information about HemaCare, please visit hemacare.com.

