MicroMedicine to Launch Automated, Microfluidics-based Cell Isolation Technology at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroMedicine, Inc., a life sciences technology company, today announced that it will be launching its patented one-of-a-kind white blood cell isolation technology, the Sorterra™ Cell Isolation System, at the 34th Annual SITC Conference. The conference will be held Nov. 6-10, 2019 in National Harbour, MD and is a highly attended scientific meeting for professionals in the cancer immunotherapy field.

This new automated technology gently and reliably isolates white blood cells from human peripheral blood using microfluidic channels without the use of centrifugation or labeling. This results in more effective and efficient isolation while preserving sample integrity. Sorterra typically yields 30% more lymphocytes compared to density gradient methods, >99.9% red blood cell and platelet removal, and a >98% viability of white blood cells.* Sorterra is intended for use in research and development and clinical research labs. For more detailed information on the Sorterra system, click here (www.micromedicine.com).

"We are very excited to launch this technology at SITC this year," stated Ravi Kapur, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of MicroMedicine. "Our team has worked meticulously and tirelessly on improving and perfecting the separation process and we're thrilled with the results." Dr. John Powderly, an early adopter of the Sorterra system stated, "The system recovers twice as many cells in half the time, leading to less input blood required to conduct the downstream assays and significant time savings."

MicroMedicine will be available at Booth 205 to discuss Sorterra's performance and usability improvements further. Carolina BioOncology will be at Booth 629.

MicroMedicine's microfluidic technology will also be represented in two posters focused on application data:

"Inertial Microfluidics Enables Highly Consistent Separation and Concentration of Leukocytes from Human Peripheral Blood for Downstream B-Cell and T-Cell Functional Assays".

And in partnership with Carolina BioOncology Institute:

"Microfluidic-based Cell Separation Method Improves Workflow for Evaluation of Rare Lymphocytes from Cancer Patient Samples"

Poster Viewing Details:

Posters will be on display from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9th, with the presenting authors in attendance during lunch (12:30 - 2 p.m.)

Poster #1 Poster Board Number: P10

Title: Inertial Microfluidics Enables Highly Consistent Separation and Concentration of Leukocytes from Human Peripheral Blood for Downstream B-Cell and T-Cell Functional Assays

Authors: Sarah M. Mickool; Eric V. Schmidt; Aleksander J. Jonca; Gustavo Arnal; Mary Vincent Larcom; Melanie Scully; Peng Meng Kou; Nitin Kulkarni; Kyle C. Smith

Poster #2 Poster Board Number: P122

Title: Microfluidic-based Cell Separation Method Improves Workflow for Evaluation of Rare Lymphocytes from Cancer Patient Samples

Author: Jodi Stone; Megan E. Nichols; Amy Austin; Kala Bradshaw; Jessica E. Norris; Jennifer Montague; Peng Meng Kou; Nitin Kulkarni; Nirav Sheth; Anya Manning; Sarah M. Mickool; Kyle C. Smith; Ravi Kapur; John D. Powderly

About MicroMedicine, Inc.



MicroMedicine, Inc., is a life sciences company that develops high-volume microfluidic technologies for target cell isolation from biological fluids for the purposes of research and clinical applications. Founded at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2015 by prominent physicians and researchers, MicroMedicine is committed to transforming research, clinical diagnostics, and cell therapy with novel innovations. The patented microfluidic platform can be utilized for multiple applications, including cell isolation, cell concentration, and fluid exchange. The company is located in the heart of Boston's life sciences ecosystem in Waltham, Massachusetts.



For more information about MicroMedicine, Inc., please call 617-744-1918, visit micromedicine.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/micromedicine-inc./

About The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Carolina BioOncology Institute: Carolina BioOncology Institute (CBOI), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, was founded by Dr. John Powderly in 2005. With a mission to provide the highest level of comprehensive and quality medical care, the clinic focuses on Phase I clinical trials for immunotherapy-based cancer treatments. CBOI also houses a Human Applications Laboratory, whose goal is to bring personalized cellular immunotherapy cancer medicine to the market. The Human Applications Laboratory also offers CDMO services, providing resources and processes for cell therapy-based drug development efforts as well as product optimization services for cell culture, processing and analysis devices. www.carolinabiooncology.org

* Performance based on 48 paired samples of 40mL anticoagulated peripheral blood.

