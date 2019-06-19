MicroMedicine to Present at the 34th Annual 2019 CYTO Congress of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry

WALTHAM, Mass., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroMedicine, Inc., a life sciences technology company, today announced that it will be hosting its first Commercial Tutorial at the 34th annual 2019 CYTO Congress of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The conference will be held June 22-26, 2019 and is highly attended by leading world cytometry experts.

Tutorial Details:

Title: High Yield, High Purity Cell Separation and Concentration with an Automated Microfluidic-based System

Presenter: Sarah Mickool, Research Engineer

Time: Tuesday, June 25, 12:30-1:30

Location: Room 12, Vancouver Convention Centre

The tutorial will introduce the Sorterra™ Cell Isolation System, which leverages MicroMedicine's patented microfluidic technology and is slated for launch in the US later this year. The system is an automated, microfluidic-based cell isolation technology designed for the separation of white blood cells from large volumes of whole blood. Ms. Mickool will cover how the concept of "inertial focusing" in microfluidic channels is leveraged to enable efficient and gentle cell separation based on cell size.

The company will also be presenting a poster, "An Inertial Focusing-Based Microfluidic System for Automated High Volume, High Throughput Cell Separation and Concentration". In this poster, MicroMedicine will discuss how their proprietary technology vastly improves on a labor-intensive, 50-year old process with automation, speed, and efficacy.

Poster Viewing Details:

Title: An Inertial Focusing-Based Microfluidic System for Automated High Volume, High Throughput Cell Separation and Concentration

Authors: Sarah M. Mickool, Eric V. Schmidt, Aleksander J. Jonca, Gustavo Arnal, Nitin Kulkarni, Peng Meng Kou, Kyle C. Smith

Time: Monday, June 24, 2019 4:45-6 pm

Program Number: 155

Poster Board Number: B17

"We are excited to have the opportunity to present our data and progress at the 34th Annual CYTO Congress," stated Ravi Kapur, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of MicroMedicine. "We are creating an improved separation process that will provide consistent, quality results. Beta testers of our Prototype Sorterra system are thrilled with its performance. We look forward to meeting the market's needs with our launch later this year."

MicroMedicine will be available to discuss the technology and answer questions at booth 211.

About MicroMedicine, Inc.

MicroMedicine, Inc., is a life sciences company that develops high-volume microfluidic technologies for target cell isolation from biological fluids for the purposes of research and clinical applications. Founded at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2015, MicroMedicine is committed to transforming research, clinical diagnostics, and cell therapy with novel innovations. The patented microfluidic platform can be utilized for multiple applications, including cell isolation, cell concentration, and fluid exchange. The company recently re-located to the heart of Boston's life sciences ecosystem in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA.

For more information about MicroMedicine, Inc., please call 617-744-1918 or visit micromedicine.com.

About International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC)

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) (https://isac-net.org) is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Arlington, VA. The purpose of the ISAC is to promote: development of cytometry; transfer of methodologies; and exchange scientific and technical information. Cytometry is broadly defined as the characterization and measurement of cells and cellular constituents for biological, diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

