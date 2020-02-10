Micromobility Market Insights 2019-2024: Use Cases, Business Models, Key Micromobility Players & Funding Status

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micromobility Market Research Report: By Service Type - Global Industry Analysis, Competitive Share and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent trend in the micromobility market has been the inflow of heavy investments directed toward its development. Major players, along with the numerous start-up companies prevailing in the market, are receiving hefty investments from several venture capitalists.



For instance, in 2018, European investors - Index Ventures and Atomico - massively invested in two of the top U.S. micromobility companies, namely Bird Rides Inc. and Neutron Holdings Inc. (Lime), respectively. Index Ventures headed Bird's Series B round with an investment of $100 million, whereas Atomico did not disclose the amount invested in Lime.



The mobility options provided by ride-hailing, carsharing and other similar firms have been unsuccessful in bridging the gap in the market for first and last-mile transportation. Micromobility services play a pivotal role in covering this gap by offering mobility options for shorter distances, which is a key driving factor for the growth of the micromobility market.



Micromobility solutions generally allow commuters to cover a distance of less than 5 miles per trip. In addition, kick scooter sharing companies, such as Bird and Lime, explicitly claimed that they intend to offer mobility services specifically for first and last-mile transportation. Further, these services are mostly provided through the dockless or station-less model, which allows users to drop off the kick scooters at any place as per their convenience. This is further assisting in first and last-mile traveling, thereby driving the growth of the micromobility market.



The global micromobility market is moderately fragmented in nature, with the largest share being held by a considerable number of start-up companies. The market is extensively backed by heavy funding from numerous investors, and it is also witnessing a huge number of collaborations and partnerships among the key manufacturers and different service providers. These developments are massively impacting the nature of the market.



Some of the major players operating in the bike sharing niche of the micromobility market are Ofo, Donkey Republic, Hopr, Mobike, and Nextbike. Lime, Bird, Razor, Bolt, and Skip operate in the kick scooter sharing niche, and Coup, Emmy, Cityscoot, Felyx, and eCooltra in the scooter sharing domain.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Service Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.3 Analysis Period

1.3.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.4.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition

4.1.1 By Service Type

4.1.1.1 Bike Sharing

4.1.1.1.1 Station-Based

4.1.1.1.2 Dock-Less

4.1.1.2 Kick Scooter Sharing

4.1.1.2.1 First and Last-Mile

4.1.1.2.2 Multimodal

4.1.1.3 Scooter Sharing

4.1.1.3.1 One-way

4.1.1.3.2 Round

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Rides by Service Type

4.4.1 North America

4.4.2 Europe

4.4.3 APAC

4.4.4 LAMEA



Chapter 5. Use Case of Micromobility Services

5.1 Group of Users

5.1.1 Tourists

5.1.2 Convenient Users/Optimizers

5.2 Purpose of Use

5.3 Commuting Pattern

5.4 Usage Analysis and Trends



Chapter 6. Business Model

6.1 Infrastructure

6.2 Offerings

6.3 Customers

6.4 Finance



Chapter 7. Micromobility Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Service Type

7.2 By Region



Chapter 8. Global Bike Sharing Market

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Dynamics

8.2.1 Trends

8.2.1.1 Partnerships Between Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Providers and Bike Sharing Companies

8.2.2 Drivers

8.2.2.1 Economical Mobility Option

8.2.2.2 Deployment of E-Bikes

8.2.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

8.2.3 Restraints

8.2.3.1 Vandalism, Thefts, and Improper Parking

8.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

8.3 Regulatory Landscape of Global Bike Sharing Market

8.3.1 North America

8.3.1.1 U.S.

8.3.1.2 Canada

8.3.2 Europe

8.3.2.1 Germany

8.3.2.2 Italy

8.3.2.3 France

8.3.2.4 U.K.

8.3.3 APAC

8.3.3.1 China

8.3.3.2 India

8.3.3.3 Singapore

8.4 Global Bike Sharing Market Size and Forecast

8.4.1 By Type

8.4.2 By Region

8.5 North America Bike Sharing Market Size and Forecast

8.6 Europe Bike Sharing Market Size and Forecast

8.7 APAC Bike Sharing Market Size and Forecast

8.8 LAMEA Bike Sharing Market Size and Forecast

8.9 Competitive Landscape of Global Bike Sharing Market

8.9.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

8.9.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

8.9.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Bike Sharing Players

8.9.3.1 Service Launches

8.9.3.2 Partnerships

8.9.3.3 Investments

8.9.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.9.3.5 Other Developments



Chapter 9. Global Kick Scooter Sharing Market

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Dynamics

9.2.1 Trends

9.2.1.1 Incoming of Hefty Investments

9.2.1.2 Entry of Major Shared Mobility Service Providers

9.2.2 Drivers

9.2.2.1 Growing Popularity as a Fun and Recreational Traveling Option

9.2.2.2 Growing Demand for First and Last-Mile Transportation

9.2.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

9.2.3 Restraints

9.2.3.1 Regulatory Hurdles

9.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

9.3 Regulatory Landscape of Global Kick Scooter Sharing Market

9.3.1 North America

9.3.1.1 U.S.

9.3.1.2 Canada

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.2.1 U.K.

9.3.2.2 France

9.3.2.3 Germany

9.3.2.4 Spain

9.3.2.5 Switzerland

9.3.2.6 Austria

9.3.3 APAC

9.3.3.1 Singapore

9.3.3.2 Malaysia

9.3.3.3 Thailand

9.3.4 LAMEA

9.3.4.1 Mexico

9.3.4.2 Brazil

9.4 Global Kick Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

9.4.1 By Model

9.4.2 By Region

9.5 North America Kick Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

9.6 Europe Kick Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

9.7 APAC Kick Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

9.8 LAMEA Kick Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

9.9 Competitive Landscape of Global Kick Scooter Sharing Market

9.9.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

9.9.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

9.9.3 Global Strategic Developments of Kick Scooter Sharing Players

9.9.3.1 Service Launches

9.9.3.2 Partnerships

9.9.3.3 Investments

9.9.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.9.3.5 Other Developments



Chapter 10. Global Scooter Sharing Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Dynamics

10.2.1 Trends

10.2.1.1 Emergence of an Integrated System

10.2.1.2 Incoming of Heavy Investments

10.2.2 Drivers

10.2.2.1 Increasing Road Congestion in Urban Areas

10.2.2.2 Significant Technological Advancements

10.2.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

10.2.3 Restraints

10.2.3.1 Comparatively Expensive Options

10.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

10.3 Global Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

10.3.1 By Trip

10.3.2 By Region

10.4 North America Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

10.5 Europe Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

10.6 APAC Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

10.7 LAMEA Scooter Sharing Market Size and Forecast

10.8 Competitive Landscape of Scooter Sharing Market

10.8.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

10.8.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

10.8.3 Global Strategic Developments of Scooter Sharing Players

10.8.3.1 Service Launches

10.8.3.2 Partnerships

10.8.3.3 Investments

10.8.3.4 Other Developments



Chapter 11. Key Micromobility Players and Funding Status



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Bike Sharing

12.1.1 Motivate Inc. (Citi Bike)

12.1.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.1.2 Company Snapshot

12.1.2 Bond Mobility Inc. (Smide)

12.1.3 Anywheel Pte. Ltd.

12.1.4 Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.5 SMOOVE SAS (Velib)

12.1.6 DiDi Chuxing (DiDi Bike)

12.1.7 CycleHop LLC (HOPR)

12.1.8 Donkey Republic ApS (Donkey Republic)

12.1.9 Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd. (Meituan Bike)

12.1.10 Nextbike GmbH (nextbike)

12.1.11 Ofo Inc. (Ofo)

12.1.12 Wheels Labs Inc.

12.1.13 G.bike

12.1.14 Youon Technology Co. Ltd. (Hellobike)

12.2 Kick Scooter Sharing

12.2.1 Neutron Holdings Inc. (Lime)

12.2.2 Bird Rides Inc. (Bird)

12.2.3 Waybots Inc. (Skip)

12.2.4 Social Bicycles Inc. (JUMP)

12.2.5 VOI Technology AB

12.2.6 Taxify OU (Bolt)

12.2.7 emTransit B.V. (Dott)

12.2.8 Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Beam)

12.2.9 LMTS Holding S.C.A. (Circ)

12.2.10 TIER Mobility GmbH (Tier)

12.2.11 BYKE Mobility GmbH (Wind)

12.2.12 Bycyshare Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mobycy)

12.2.13 Neuron Mobility Pte. Ltd.

12.2.14 Grin Scooters SAPI de C.V. (Grin)

12.2.15 mytaxi Polska sp. z o.o. (Hive)

12.2.16 Skinny Labs Inc. (Spin)

12.3 Scooter Sharing

12.3.1 Electric Mobility Concepts GmbH (emmy)

12.3.2 Cooltra Motosharing S.L.U. (eCooltra)

12.3.3 Cityscoot SAS

12.3.4 Felyx Sharing B.V.

12.3.5 COUP Mobility GmbH (COUP)

12.3.6 Sharing Muving S.L.U. (Muving)

12.3.7 YUGO Urban Mobility S.L. (YEGO)

12.3.8 MiMoto Smart Mobility S.r.l.

12.3.9 Econduce SAPI de C.V.

12.3.10 Scoot Rides Inc. (Scoot)

12.3.11 Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd. (Vogo)

12.3.12 Wicked Ride Adventure Services Pvt. Ltd. (Bounce)

12.3.13 Green Electricity Sp. z o.o. (blinkee.city)

12.3.14 Weimo Technology Co. Ltd. (WeMo)



