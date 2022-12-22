Micromobility Market to Cross $10,351 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The micromobility market has captured $3,060 million revenue in 2021, and it is projected to rise at a rate of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030, to generate $10,351 million revenue in 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. It is ascribed to the rapid development of smart cities and the worldwide expansion of the automotive infrastructure.

The surging number of micromobility vehicles, their various advantages, including compact size, restricted passenger capacity, low weight, and ease of use, and the surging demand for ridesharing in metropolitan regions boost the industry growth.

Moreover, the surging penetration of service providers, growing costs of vehicle ownership, and increasing demand for emission-free vehicles propel industry growth.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/micromobility-market/report-sample

Bike Sharing Is Most Popular among All Micromobility Services

The bike sharing category held the largest industry share, of 68.4%, in 2021, and it is projected to retain its position in the coming years. It is due to the rising popularity of the service in the APAC region, as it is cost-effective and environment-friendly.

Furthermore, the rising penetration of industry players and the increasing number of collaborations among shared mobility service providers propel the industry.

APAC is projected to experience the fastest growth and lead the bike sharing industry in the near future. One of the major reasons behind this development is the existence of a number of companies in this domain.

Rising Popularity of Kick Scooter Sharing Opens New Avenues

Kick scooter sharing has become a success story for covering short distances, generally less than 5 km. In addition, most firms allow users to leave or park their vehicles wherever they want, which provides ease in first- and last-mile travel.

North America holds a substantial revenue share in the kick scooter sharing industry, and it is projected to retain its position in the near future. It is ascribed to the rising penetration of startup companies and growing investment by various venture capitalists, including large automobile giants.

Browse detailed report on Micromobility Market Share, Growth, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

Rising Travel Expenses Fuel Scooter Sharing Service Demand

The scooter sharing category holds a significant revenue share of the industry as well. It is attributed to the surging rate of technological advancements, increasing travel expenses, and growing road congestion in urban areas.

In addition, these services are offered via mobile applications, which connect service providers and users for vehicle parking, ride booking, and payments.

Europe holds the largest revenue share in the scooter sharing industry, and it is projected to retain its position in the near future. It is due to the rising urban road congestion, GHG emissions, and population in major cities in the region, which is leading to the surging number of daily commuters.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Micromobility Telematics Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

Australia Micromobility Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

New Zealand Micromobility Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

Philippines Micromobility Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

Turkey Micromobility Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

Malaysia Micromobility Market Size, Share, Trends and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence