Micron and MetAI Advance Fab Twin Development on NVIDIA Omniverse to Enable Physical AI

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetAI, together with Micron, has developed simulation-ready (SimReady) fab twins on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, establishing a scalable foundation for digital twin simulation and future AI-driven automation in semiconductor manufacturing.

The collaboration leverages MetAI's MetGen platform and focuses on transforming fragmented fab building engineering data into structured, high-fidelity digital environments that support simulation, and future autonomous system development.

With MetAI's MetGen: Building Generator, Micron can transform complex engineering building inputs—including CAD drawings and facility metadata—into parametric, modular, and SimReady digital twins. This enables the rapid generation of large-scale semiconductor environments, such as cleanroom production areas. The resulting fab twins are built using the OpenUSD framework in Omniverse libraries, allowing for structured and interoperable environments that support system-level simulation.

These SimReady environments provide a foundation for a more unified construction and design process, supporting layout planning, design validation, and material flow analysis. By enabling faster iteration and earlier validation, the solution improves efficiency in planning and decision-making across design and construction phases.

The collaboration also establishes a pathway to integrate with NVIDIAs' Isaac Sim, an open robotics simulation framework enabling autonomous system development, synthetic data generation for rare and edge-case scenarios, and pre-deployment validation in high-fidelity simulated environments. This approach supports a continuous real-to-sim-to-real workflow, bridging simulation and real-world operations.

Semiconductor fabs represent one of the most complex industrial environments, requiring precise coordination across systems and high levels of operational reliability. By combining AI-native environment generation from MetAI, a member of NVIDIA Inception, with NVIDIA's simulation frameworks and libraries, Micron is advancing a new approach to digital infrastructure—where fab twins evolve from static models into dynamic, SimReady systems for continuous validation and optimization. As speed to market becomes increasingly critical in the AI era, amid ongoing global chip shortages and supply chain constraints, this approach enables faster iteration from design to deployment. It also reflects MetAI's broader vision of enabling Physical AI for industrial worlds—making the real-to-sim-to-real loop possible at scale.

SOURCE MetAI Technology Co., Ltd