Micron Biomedical Appoints Global Health Pioneer and Champion of Vaccine Access, Dr. Seth Berkley, as Scientific Advisor to the CEO

Immediate past president of GAVI, the world's largest distributor of vaccines, will advise on technical strategy to accelerate availability of Micron's microarray technology that makes vaccines and treatments more accessible worldwide

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Micron Biomedical, a life science company developing first-in-class dissolvable microarray-based products that simplify and improve the transport, storage, and administration of drugs and vaccines, today announced the appointment of global public health pioneer, Dr. Seth Berkley, as scientific advisor to the CEO. In this capacity, Dr. Berkley will guide the company's strategic manufacturing and supply chain efforts, as well as the go-to-market strategy including quality, distribution and pricing.

"It's time our current way of delivering injectable pharmaceuticals was disrupted," said Dr. Seth Berkley. Post this Global health pioneer and champion of vaccine access, Dr. Seth Berkley, is appointed as Scientific Advisor to the CEO of Micron Biomedical.

"Vaccines are the most effective weapons we have against disease and no one has been more effective than Dr. Seth Berkley in leading the world's most successful distribution of life-saving vaccines," said Steven Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical. "As Micron pivots to mass manufacturing and expanded vaccine and therapeutic indications, Dr. Berkley's expertise will bring game-changing perspectives that will allow us to even further accelerate efforts to make pharmaceuticals more accessible, more affordable and more convenient through our microarray technology."

"It's time our current way of delivering injectable pharmaceuticals was disrupted with technology that enables simplified or self-administration of life-saving vaccines and treatments and Micron Biomedical has the most advanced needle-free technology with a demonstrated ability to provide safe, effective medicine and vaccines globally," said Dr. Seth Berkley. "As I continue my work championing equitable access to vaccines and improving the way the world prevents and responds to disease, I am thrilled to take an active role in improving global health as a strategic technical advisor to Micron Biomedical."

Last year, Micron Biomedical announced it is working to build one of the first mass manufacturing facilities of needle free vaccines in the world.

About Dr. Seth Berkley

Dr. Berkley is an infectious disease epidemiologist and global health champion and former CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. There, he spearheaded an initiative to expand worldwide vaccine access and supported countries to vaccinate more than half of the world's children against preventable disease. He also co-founded COVAX, which enabled equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and provided 2 billion doses to 146 countries. Previously, Dr. Berkley founded the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and has worked with the Special Pathogens Branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Ministry of Health of Uganda and the Rockefeller Foundation. He has published hundreds of articles, received numerous awards, three honorary doctorates and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine. His pioneering efforts in vaccine access have been heralded by numerous publications for his contributions to global health, including being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine. Dr. Berkley received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Brown University and trained in internal medicine at Harvard University.

About Micron Biomedical

Micron Biomedical is the leader in dissolvable microarray-based, drug and vaccine administration technology. Micron Biomedical is a clinical-stage life science company on a rapid path to commercializing its proprietary dissolvable, microarray technology. Micron's technology is designed to improve access and achieve better health outcomes globally through injection-free, painless, and simple and/or self-administration of drugs and vaccines, and by eliminating or reducing the need for cold chain transport and storage, enhancing safety and efficacy, and improving patient compliance. Micron partners with and/or receives funding from private and public pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PATH and the Georgia Research Alliance. For more information visit www.micronbiomedical.com

Media Inquiries:

Shira Derasmo

Cuttlefish Communications

+1 917 280 2497

[email protected]

SOURCE Micron Biomedical, Inc.