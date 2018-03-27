The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial: 1-888-668-9141. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing 972-3-918-0609. Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of Micronet Enertec's website at: www.veidan-stream.com/micronetq4-2017.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1-888-326-9310, outside of the U.S: 972-3-925-5904.

About Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc.

Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: MICT) provides high tech solutions for severe environments and the battlefield, including missile defense technologies for Aerospace & Defense and rugged mobile devices for the growing commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market. MICT designs, develops, manufactures and supplies customized military computer-based systems, simulators, automatic test equipment and electronic instruments, addressing the defense industry. Solutions and systems are integrated into critical systems such as command and control, missile fire control, maintenance of military aircraft and missiles for the Israeli Air Force, Israeli Navy and by foreign defense entities. MICT's MRM division develops, manufactures and provides mobile computing platforms for the mobile logistics management market in the U.S., Europe and Israel. American-manufactured systems are designed for outdoor and challenging work environments in trucking, distribution, logistics, public safety and construction.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micronet-enertec-changes-conference-call-and-earnings-announcement-date-for-2017-q4--year-end-results-to-april-13-2018-300620430.html

SOURCE Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.micronet-enertec.com

