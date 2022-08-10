Micronized PTFE Market Size to Record a CAGR of 4%, 3M Co. and AGC Chemicals Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 10, 2022, 06:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The micronized PTFE market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.
The micronized PTFE market size is expected to grow by USD 79.85 mn between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%, according to Technavio's latest estimates.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read our FREE Sample Report
To help businesses improve their market position, the micronized PTFE market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., AGC Chemicals, BYK Chemie GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DEUREX AG, Dreyplas GmbH, Fluorez Technology Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Maflon SpA, Micro Powders Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Reprolon Texas, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- 3M Co. - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes abrasives, adhesives, sealants, fillers, advanced materials, automotive parts, hardware, building materials, cleaning, supplies, coatings, compounds, and polishes.
- AGC Chemicals - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes greenhouse films, FEVE resins, fluorinated solvents and foam blowing agents, anti-smudge coatings, silica gels, amorphous fluoropolymers, polyols, and intermediates.
- Clariant International Ltd. - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes PTFE granular cgm 031 with medium particle size for general molding, PTFE fine granular cgm 021 series for large articles molding and filled molding, PTFE fine granular cgm 16f special for making PTFE compounds, modified PTFE granular cgm 011 for compress molding, PTFE free flowing powder, PTFE presintered powder, PTFE ultra fine powder cguf, PTFE micropowder, and PTFE fine powder.
- DEUREX AG - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, fluoropolymer coatings, polymer additives, fluoropolymer films, anti-smudge coating, conformal coating, water and oil repellents, coatings resins, mold release agents, fluorinated oil, refrigerants, fine chemicals and intermediates, semicon etching agents, battery materials, and optical adhesive.
- Maflon SpA - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes chemicals, caustic soda, carbon tetrachloride, chlorine, methylene di chloride, hydrochloric acid, sodium, hydrogen sulfate, hydrogen gas, and fluorspar.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to crucial information about vendors
- End-user
- Chemical And Industrial Processing
- Automotive And Aerospace
- Electrical And Electronics
- Building And Construction
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist micronized PTFE market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the micronized PTFE market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the micronized PTFE market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micronized PTFE market vendors
Polyamide Market by End-user, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Calcium Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Micronized PTFE Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 79.85 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.0
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., AGC Chemicals, BYK Chemie GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DEUREX AG, Dreyplas GmbH, Fluorez Technology Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Maflon SpA, Micro Powders Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Reprolon Texas, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Chemical and industrial processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- AGC Chemicals
- ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
- Maflon SpA
- Micro Powders Inc.
- Shamrock Technologies Inc.
- Solvay SA
- The Chemours Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article