Micronized PTFE Market Size to Record a CAGR of 4%, 3M Co. and AGC Chemicals Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Micronized PTFE Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the micronized PTFE market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., AGC Chemicals, BYK Chemie GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DEUREX AG, Dreyplas GmbH, Fluorez Technology Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Maflon SpA, Micro Powders Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Reprolon Texas, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes abrasives, adhesives, sealants, fillers, advanced materials, automotive parts, hardware, building materials, cleaning, supplies, coatings, compounds, and polishes.

AGC Chemicals - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes greenhouse films, FEVE resins, fluorinated solvents and foam blowing agents, anti-smudge coatings, silica gels, amorphous fluoropolymers, polyols, and intermediates.

Clariant International Ltd. - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes PTFE granular cgm 031 with medium particle size for general molding, PTFE fine granular cgm 021 series for large articles molding and filled molding, PTFE fine granular cgm 16f special for making PTFE compounds, modified PTFE granular cgm 011 for compress molding, PTFE free flowing powder, PTFE presintered powder, PTFE ultra fine powder cguf, PTFE micropowder, and PTFE fine powder.

DEUREX AG - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, fluoropolymer coatings, polymer additives, fluoropolymer films, anti-smudge coating, conformal coating, water and oil repellents, coatings resins, mold release agents, fluorinated oil, refrigerants, fine chemicals and intermediates, semicon etching agents, battery materials, and optical adhesive.

Maflon SpA - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes chemicals, caustic soda, carbon tetrachloride, chlorine, methylene di chloride, hydrochloric acid, sodium, hydrogen sulfate, hydrogen gas, and fluorspar.

The report also covers the following areas :

Micronized PTFE Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Chemical And Industrial Processing



Automotive And Aerospace



Electrical And Electronics



Building And Construction



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Micronized PTFE Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist micronized PTFE market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the micronized PTFE market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the micronized PTFE market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micronized PTFE market vendors

Micronized PTFE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 79.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Chemicals, BYK Chemie GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DEUREX AG, Dreyplas GmbH, Fluorez Technology Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Maflon SpA, Micro Powders Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Reprolon Texas, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Chemical and industrial processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

AGC Chemicals

ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Maflon SpA

Micro Powders Inc.

Shamrock Technologies Inc.

Solvay SA

The Chemours Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

