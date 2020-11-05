Micronoma Expands Executive Team and Operations

Eddie Adams , Chief Scientific Officer. Eddie joins the Micronoma executive team with the responsibility of leading the scientific development of Micronoma's diagnostic assays, growing the scientific team, and most immediately, leading a utility trial for Micronoma's first offering, a diagnostic for the early detection of lung cancer. Eddie has a PhD from MIT , eight issued patents, and 11 patent applications in prosecution. Eddie has a diverse background spanning chemistry, immunology, nanotechnology, and molecular biology. He has developed diagnostics programs for the early detection of bloodstream infection and has extensive experience in sample preparation, having developed successfully commercialized methods and kits to extract nucleic acids for microbiome analyses.

, Chief Scientific Officer. Eddie joins the Micronoma executive team with the responsibility of leading the scientific development of Micronoma's diagnostic assays, growing the scientific team, and most immediately, leading a utility trial for Micronoma's first offering, a diagnostic for the early detection of lung cancer. Eddie has a PhD from , eight issued patents, and 11 patent applications in prosecution. Eddie has a diverse background spanning chemistry, immunology, nanotechnology, and molecular biology. He has developed diagnostics programs for the early detection of bloodstream infection and has extensive experience in sample preparation, having developed successfully commercialized methods and kits to extract nucleic acids for microbiome analyses. Greg Poore , Co-Founder and Chief Analytic Officer. Greg joins Micronoma as their Chief Analytic Officer, guiding the company's strategy for translating copious amounts of microbiome data into patient diagnoses with his expertise in machine learning methodologies. Greg is the first-author of Micronoma's foundational Nature paper, published in March 2020 . At only 27 years old, this is his second diagnostic company, and it reflects his passion to translate lab-based discoveries into patient-centric innovations. Academically, Greg is a summa cum laude graduate of Duke University's Biomedical Engineering program and a double-doctoral candidate in UC San Diego's Medical Scientist Training Program.

, Co-Founder and Chief Analytic Officer. Greg joins Micronoma as their Chief Analytic Officer, guiding the company's strategy for translating copious amounts of microbiome data into patient diagnoses with his expertise in machine learning methodologies. Greg is the first-author of Micronoma's foundational paper, published in . At only 27 years old, this is his second diagnostic company, and it reflects his passion to translate lab-based discoveries into patient-centric innovations. Academically, Greg is a graduate of Biomedical Engineering program and a double-doctoral candidate in UC San Diego's Medical Scientist Training Program. Darryl Garrison , Chief Operating Officer. Darryl is an executive with more than 20 years of experience in the molecular diagnostic industry. He has been involved in setting up and running molecular clinical laboratories and has been responsible for establishing CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) diagnostics laboratories at many of the major clinical cancer diagnostic laboratories in Southern California . For Micronoma, Darryl will establish the CLIA labs, as well as assist with all processes and workflow implementation to ensure that Micronoma is ready to process patient samples as soon as possible.

Micronoma also announced their new headquarters in San Diego and is aiming to be CLIA certified by late 2021. The 4300 sq. ft. facility includes a dry lab and two wet labs, one each for R&D and CLIA-associated activities, as well as office space. Importantly, the facility is designed for growth, so there is no disruption once commercialization ramps up.

"I am very happy with our growing team, balanced with industry pedigree and new brilliance," said Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, CEO of Micronoma. "This outstanding team will ensure reaching our milestones in a timely manner so we can go to market promptly and start to save lives."

This news comes shortly after Micronoma announced its launch with $3 million in seed funding that will be used to further advance cancer detection technology with the development of pioneering microbiome research.

The new headquarters are located at 6342 Ferris Square, San Diego, CA 92121. For more information, please visit Micronoma.com.

About Micronoma

Micronoma is the first cancer-detection company using circulating microbiome signatures to diagnose cancer at an early stage with minimally-invasive liquid biopsy technology. Micronoma was founded in 2019 by leaders in microbiome research and is committed to improving the lives of patients and communities affected by cancer. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SOURCE Micronoma

Related Links

https://www.micronoma.com

