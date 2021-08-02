Micronoma Wins Bio-IT World Innovative Practices Award

Micronoma's microbiome-driven liquid biopsy method uses machine learning to examine thousands of microbiome plasma features to discover, validate, and translate microbial-derived biomarkers into an early cancer detection method. The award from Bio-IT World recognizes that this process is designed to improve the chances of survival of cancer patients by discovering the disease in its earliest stages, including at stage I of the disease, when tumor size is still at its smallest.

"We are honored to receive the Bio-IT World Innovative Practices Award and to be in such great company with our fellow awardees," said Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, CEO of Micronoma. "This recognition from Bio-IT World adds to an incredible year of discovery and collaboration for Micronoma, and gives even more energy to our team to continue to work hard and fast to save lives."

Bio-IT World explained that the 2021 awards, which recognize work completed during 2020, are particularly noteworthy. "This has been a uniquely demanding season for the industry, but once again the Bio-IT World community has excelled and delivered innovation and solutions to serve both researchers and patients," said Allison Proffitt, Bio-IT World editorial director.

Grand prize awards were granted last week to Micronoma and two other winners including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Duke Cancer Institute with University of California, San Francisco. Micronoma will join these highly talented recipients in presenting its innovative work at the 2021 Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston in September. The event will be held both online and in-person.

Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, Micronoma's CEO, will present Micronoma Behind the Scenes Science and Technology: Using the Microbiome to Detect Early-Stage Cancer during the Genome Informatics track on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

About Micronoma

Micronoma is the first cancer-detection company using signals from some of the most ancient matter in the world, circulating microbial signatures, to empower clinicians to diagnose cancer at an early stage with minimally invasive, microbiome-driven liquid biopsy technology. Micronoma was founded in 2019 by leaders in microbiome research, including Rob Knight, Ph.D., with the goal of revolutionizing and advancing the practice of early cancer diagnostics and personalized treatment through sensitive microbiome techniques, ensuring that patients' needs are identified and addressed by their clinicians at the earliest stage for a better chance to live longer, healthier lives. The company is headquartered in San Diego, Calif.

