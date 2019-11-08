Micropac Launches New Website

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Micropac Industries proudly announces the launch of our contemporary Logo and redesigned website, https://micropac.com. Our new site features improved functionality, and easy access to the information that customers and engineers demand. Updating the webpage with new products, more engineering content, and continuous enhancements and improvements, are top priorities of the Marketing team.

Accelerating the Pace…

Micropac is accelerating the pace of innovation to meet new mission requirements for optoelectronic and microelectronic design and packaging for space, military, industrial, and medical markets.

We employ focused initiative to drive cost, performance, time-to-market and reliability to meet mission requirements. We are a new Micropac intent on anticipating our customers' needs and developing roadmap-based products and solutions optimized for our customers SWaP-C-R requirements.

Director of Business Development, Russell Jordan stated, "We are very excited today to announce the release of our new Micropac Logo and Website. The Logo is designed to accentuate Micropac's drive to the new levels of innovation which accelerates adoption of technology and change in historically cautious markets. As for the Website, it is designed to make it easy for engineers to find, select, and design-in Micropac products and solutions. We understand the design challenges engineers face in finding the right product at the right time to meet their systems requirements."

Micropac Industries has a very long history of providing mission critical Optoelectronics, Microelectronics, and Sensors & Displays products to the military, space, industrial and medical markets. We have been providing key circuit isolation, power management and custom module solution to customers whose business depends on us to provide products that meet or exceed the industry's most demanding environments from radiation hardened electronics for space missions to FDA compliance for medical devices and equipment.

In addition to visiting the new website, http://micropac.com/, we encourage all of our customers, employees and partners to follow us on LinkedIn at Micropac Industries Inc.

Micropac has always been committed to providing customers with the highest quality parts, manufactured with meticulous quality management, high-tech processes, short lead times and proven reliability.

About Micropac Industries

Founded in 1963, Micropac Industries, Inc. is a diversified, high technology company located in Garland, Texas, specializing in high reliability microcircuit multi-chip modules, Hall Effect devices and optoelectronic components/assemblies. Micropac develops and manufactures complete custom designs to meet specific customer applications and requirements. Our products are being used throughout the world in a wide variety of military/aerospace, space, medical and industrial applications. Visit www.micropac.com for more information.

