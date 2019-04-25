Micropac Presents at 2019 Space Parts Working Group

DALLAS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Micropac's Director of Business Development, Russell Jordan, will present "Achieving Mission SWaP-C-R Objectives" at the 48th Annual Space Parts Working Group in Torrance, CA. The meeting will include presentations from government agencies, launch vehicle manufacturers, prime system contractors and subcontractors, part suppliers, and laboratories.

Russell Jordan declares, "A significant paradigm shift has occurred in our space industry. Basic tenants of commercial industries are driving the pace of new space ventures, from electronic components to boots on the moon by 2024. Cost and time-to-market are now the primary mission drivers for the majority of space missions. In this zeal to meet these challenges, we must continue to meet each mission's reliability demands. With a long history of providing the space industry with high reliability optoelectronic and microelectronic products, Micropac is committed to designing product families to meet the expanding SWaP-C-R mission requirements."

Micropac has always been committed to providing customers with the highest quality parts, manufactured with meticulous quality management, advanced processes, short lead times and proven reliability.

Space Parts Working Group (SPWG) is sponsored by The Aerospace Corporation in cooperation with the Space and Missile Systems Center. SPWG is an unclassified, international forum for disseminating information to the aerospace industry and for resolving problems with high-reliability electronic piece parts for space applications.

