Microphones Market size to record USD 1.09 billion growth from 2023-2027, Growing demand for digital assistance in automobiles is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microphones market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.68% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microphones Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Type (XLR microphones and USB microphones) and Technology (Wireless and Wired) Key Companies Covered Analog Devices Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cirrus Logic Inc., BSE Co. Ltd, Goertek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hosiden Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corp., Knowles Corp., Suzhou Minxin Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Shure Inc., ClearOne, Inc. , Sony Group Corp., AUDIX Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Growing demand for digital assistance in automobiles:

Microphones in automobiles are tailored to suit user needs in driving environments, offering features like speech applications, telephony, and noise cancellation. They enable connectivity and entertainment while driving. Predictions suggest over half of global vehicles will integrate voice controls by 2024, with a majority having voice recognition systems.



Automotive infotainment system growth presents opportunities for integrating MEMS microphones. Voice recognition facilitates hands-free operation, enhancing safety by reducing distractions. Future advancements may include text messaging and email composition through voice commands.



The demand for navigation, telematics, and hands-free mobile interfaces is rising alongside smartphone and wearable device usage. Microphone arrays aid noise cancellation and engine issue diagnosis. The expanding need for digital assistance in cars will propel the global microphones market forward.

Major Challenges:

Privacy and security concerns related to cybersecurity Digital communication and smart connected devices offer significant benefits, yet privacy and security issues remain concerning. Wireless audio devices, like microphones, are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats such as traffic snooping, modification, and service disruption. This exposes users to risks like infiltration and unauthorized data collection. The increasing digitalization of daily life exacerbates privacy concerns, prompting vendors to exercise caution. Unauthorized collection, transfer, and use of personal data pose substantial challenges for wireless microphone users, leading to apprehension about potential data breaches. Consequently, this apprehension dampens demand for wireless microphones, thereby hindering the growth of the global microphone market. As vendors grapple with the escalating incidence of cybersecurity attacks, addressing these privacy and security concerns becomes imperative to regain consumer trust and stimulate market demand.



Analyst Review

The microphones market is bustling with competition from various sectors like smart speakers, security systems, and automotive automation. Established manufacturers vie for dominance alongside emerging brands like Fire-Boltt. With voice-enabled devices on the rise, micro-Electro Mechanical technology is gaining traction, enhancing the performance of wireless microphone products.

Compatibility issues persist, especially in smart factories and automated systems, driving the need for reliable solutions. Smart wearables brands integrate microphones for fitness trackers, smartwatches, and AR glasses, catering to the growing demand for connected technology. Market analysis indicates a steady growth influenced by factors like mobile demand and expenditure on semiconductors.

From studio recordings to sports broadcasts, microphones play a pivotal role in capturing digital voice across various domains, including telecommunication, video recording, and presidential candidate races.

Market Overview

The microphones market is experiencing steady growth due to increased demand from various sectors. With the rise of telecommunication and the widespread adoption of smartphones and tablets, the need for microphones has surged. Telecommunication purposes, telephone calls, and voice input are driving factors for this market.

Additionally, the popularity of wearable devices and hearables further boosts demand. Amazon Alexa and controllers also contribute to the market's expansion, as they rely on microphones for voice commands.

Moreover, the emergence of self-driving cars necessitates advanced microphone technology for communication purposes. With continuous advancements in wireless technology and power integration, the microphones market is expected to witness sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

XLR Microphones



USB Microphones

Technology

Wireless



Wired

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

