Microphones Market to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Growing Earphones and Headphones Industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "microphones market by type (XLR microphones and USB microphones), technology (wireless and wired), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the microphones market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 1.09 billion. The growing earphones and headphones industry is a key factor driving market growth. The increased use of portable music players, smartphones, tablet computers, and music systems are key factors leading to growth in the market. The headphone industry is growing due to rising disposable income, increased penetration by the telecommunications sector, and population growth in cities. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

Privacy and security concerns related to cybersecurity are significant challenges restricting market growth.

The microphones market is segmented by type (XLR microphones and USB microphones), technology (wireless and wired), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The XLR microphones segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Most recording equipment is equipped with an XLR microphone, where you need a trio of male and auxiliary connectors to capture the analog signal. The XLR is the most popular standard for quality, audio inputs such as microphones. It provides a balanced signal so that the noise is eliminated. In view of their superior sound quality, due to the growing entertainment and electronics industries, there is an increased demand for XLR microphones. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the microphones market:

Analog Devices Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cirrus Logic Inc., BSE Co. Ltd, Goertek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hosiden Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corp., Knowles Corp., Suzhou Minxin Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Shure Inc., ClearOne, Inc., Sony Group Corp., AUDIX Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., and Yamaha Corp.

Microphones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cirrus Logic Inc., BSE Co. Ltd, Goertek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hosiden Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corp., Knowles Corp., Suzhou Minxin Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Shure Inc., ClearOne, Inc., Sony Group Corp., AUDIX Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

