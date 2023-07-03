Microphysiological Systems Conference 2023: A Deep Dive into Technologies & Applications - Innovations in 3D-Culture, Organoids, and Organs-on-Chips fields (Orlando, Florida - July 26-27, 2023)

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microphysiological Systems 2023: A Deep Dive into Technologies & Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Welcome to the Microphysiological Systems 2023: A Deep Dive into Technologies & Applications to be held July 26-27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida

This conference brings together the innovations in 3D-Culture, Organoids, and Organs-on-Chips fields, circa 2023, and brings the key opinion leaders and thought leaders in the field for an intensive 2-days of scientific presentations, networking as well as engagement with companies developing innovations in tools and technologies in this expanding space.

This conference brings together researchers from both academia and industry and will discuss the development of techniques and tools implemented in the study and analysis of 3D-Culture, Organoids and Organs-on-Chips systems utilizing BioEngineering Tools and Technologies.

Topics to be covered include 3D-cell based screening methods, high content screening, and analysis, the use of model systems, and novel approaches for physiologically-relevant analysis of cell systems as well as building these systems (MPS systems).

Attending this event will provide you with excellent opportunities for networking with attendees from biotech companies, academia, and technology/tools vendors, helping you to find solutions and build collaborations.

The host is honored that Professor Mike Shuler, Samuel B. Eckert Professor of Engineering at Cornell University and President of Hesperos will be Chairperson of this Conference.

Conference Attendees Receive Full Access to the Co-Located EV Conference for Maximal Networking and Scientific Exchange.

**The Conference Features Scientific Presentations from Academics, Technical Presentations from Industry, Technology Spotlight Presentations from Technology-Tools Vendors, and an Exhibit Hall with Companies Showcasing their Commercial Offerings.**



Agenda Topics

BioEngineering Approaches for Building Microphysiological Systems/Organs-on-a-Chip

Building Microphysiological Systems -- Organs-on-a-Chip

Technologies and Tools in this Space

End-User Applications of Microphysiological Systems Currently, circa 2023

High-Content Analysis and Phenotypic Screening and Analysis in 3D-Culture, Organoids and Organs-on-Chips Model Systems

Organ-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening

Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches

Agenda:

Wednesday, 26 July 2023

08:00 - Conference Registration and Materials Pick-Up + Coffee

Session Title: Emerging Trends and Themes in the Microphysiological Systems (MPS) Space

Session Chairperson: Professor Mike Shuler, Cornell University and Hesperos

09:00 - Michael Shuler - Conference Chair

Making Microphysiological Systems (MPS) Useful

Michael Shuler, Samuel B. Eckert Professor of Engineering, Cornell University, President Hesperos, Inc., United States of America

09:30 - Jason Ekert - Keynote Presentation

An Outlook Towards Adoption of MPS in Drug Development

Jason Ekert, Head US Discovery Translational Technology, UCB Pharma, United States of America

10:00 - Reyk Horland - Keynote Presentation

The Impact of Integrated Multi-Organ-Chip Systems in Substance Testing: Progress and Future Outlook

Reyk Horland, CEO, TissUse GmbH, Germany

10:30 - Mid-Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:15 - James Hickman - Keynote Presentation

Human-on-a-Chip Systems as Pre-Clinical Models for Neurological Diseases and Disorders

James Hickman, Professor, Nanoscience Technology, Chemistry, Biomolecular Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Central Florida; Chief Scientist, Hesperos, United States of America

11:45 - Mandy Esch - Keynote Presentation

Design and Operation of Pumpless Multi-Organ Microphysiological Devices

Mandy Esch, Project Leader, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), United States of America

12:15 - Networking Lunch - Network with Colleagues and Meet Exhibitors

14:00 - Gretchen Mahler - Keynote Presentation

Calcific Aortic Valve Disease on a Chip

Gretchen Mahler, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Binghamton University, United States of America

14:30 - Multiorgan Microphysiological Systems as Tools to Study Complex Diseases

Martin Trapecar, Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins University, United States of America

15:00 - Intelligent Droplet Screen for High-Throughput Single Cell Level Tumor Profiling on Extracellular Matrix

Chia-Hung Chen, Associate Professor, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

15:30 - Mid-Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking

16:00 - Matthias von Herrath - Keynote Presentation

Title to be Confirmed.

Matthias von Herrath, Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk, Professor, La Jolla Institute, United States of America

16:30 - Tissue Chips in Space: Modeling Human Disease States in Microgravity

Dmitriy Krepkiy, Program Officer, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), United States of America

17:00 - Close of Conference Programming + Networking Reception with Beer and Wine

18:30 - Close of Conference Day

Thursday, 27 July 2023

08:00 - Morning Coffee and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

09:00 - Michael Roberts - Keynote Presentation

Biomanufacturing and In-Space Production Applications on the ISS National Lab

Michael Roberts, Chief Scientific Officer, International Space Station National Laboratory, United States of America

09:45 - Jana Stoudemire - Conference Chair

Humanity's Next Chapter

Jana Stoudemire, Director, In-Space Manufacturing, Axiom Space, United States of America

10:30 - Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:15 - Marc Giulianotti - Conference Chair

The Orbital Age

Marc Giulianotti, Sr. Manager, In Space Biomanufacturing, Sierra Space, United States of America

12:00 - DNA-Inspired Janus Base Nanomaterials for Cartilage Tissue Chip Applications

Yupeng Chen, Associate Professor, University of Connecticut, United States of America

12:30 - Applying Analytics to Muscle Tissue Chip Real-Time Biomechanics for In-Space Biomonitoring of Tissue Degradation

Siobhan Malany, Associate Professor, University of Florida and Founder, Micro-gRx, United States of America

13:00 - Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall -- Network with the Exhibitors and Engage with Colleagues

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o3dmk

