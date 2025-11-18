Microplastic Analysis Market worth $383.1 million by 2030 with 7.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Microplastic Analysis Market, valued at US$266.9 million in 2025, is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$383.1 million by the end of the period. The growth of the microplastic analysis market is primarily driven by rising global concerns over environmental pollution, increasing awareness of the harmful effects of microplastics on human health and marine ecosystems, and stringent regulatory frameworks aimed at monitoring and reducing plastic contamination. Advancements in analytical technologies, such as spectroscopy, microscopy, and chromatography, are further accelerating adoption by enabling more precise detection and quantification of microplastics across the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and environmental sectors. Additionally, growing research investments, consumer demand for safer products, and sustainability initiatives from industries are fuelling the need for reliable microplastic testing solutions, making analysis a critical component of quality assurance and compliance worldwide.

By product type, the microplastic analysis market is segmented into instruments (microscopy instruments (optical microscopy, electronic microscopy, electronic microscopy), spectroscopy instruments (FTIR spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS)), software & services (integrated software, AI-based software), and reagents and consumables. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the microplastic analysis market. The demand for instruments in microplastic analysis is primarily driven by stricter environmental regulations and compliance requirements, which compel laboratories and industries to adopt advanced technologies such as FTIR, Raman spectroscopy, and microscopy for accurate detection. Growing concern over the health and ecological impacts of microplastics is accelerating investments in sensitive and high-resolution instruments capable of detecting even sub-micron particles. In addition, continuous technological innovations, such as automation, AI-based image analysis, and portable field devices, are enhancing throughput, accuracy, and usability, making these instruments more attractive across various industries. Expanding applications in water utilities, food and beverage, cosmetics, and environmental monitoring further amplify demand, solidifying instruments as a core revenue segment of the microplastic analysis market.

By analyte type, the market for microplastic analysis is divided into polyethylene, polystyrene, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene, and other types. Polyethylene holds a significant share of the market. Polyethylene (PE) is one of the fastest-growing analyte types in microplastic analysis due to its widespread use in packaging materials, plastic bags, bottles, and consumer goods, making it one of the most commonly detected polymers in environmental samples. Its high production volume and low degradation rate contribute to significant accumulation in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, driving the need for advanced analytical techniques such as FTIR and Raman spectroscopy for accurate detection and characterization. Rising awareness of its ecological impact, particularly on marine life and food chains, along with stricter environmental regulations, is driving demand for research and testing of polyethylene microplastics, thereby supporting its growth within the analyte segment of the microplastic analysis market.

By application, the microplastic analysis market is categorized into various applications, including water testing, soil testing, air testing, and other applications. Water testing holds a significant market share. The water testing application is one of the fastest-growing segments in microplastic analysis, driven by increasing regulatory mandates to monitor microplastics in drinking water, wastewater, tap water, and bottled water. Rising public concern over human health and environmental impacts, coupled with stricter water quality standards in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, is fueling demand for precise detection technologies, such as FTIR, Raman spectroscopy, and automated imaging systems. Additionally, advancements in sample preparation, high-throughput analysis, and field-deployable instruments are enabling more efficient and accurate detection of microplastics, further accelerating growth in the water testing application segment.

By geography, the microplastic analysis market is categorized into five key areas: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030, primarily driven by increasing environmental and public health awareness regarding microplastic contamination across water, soil, and food ecosystems, coupled with the enforcement of stringent regulatory frameworks. In addition, continuous advancements in analytical technologies—such as FT-IR, Raman spectroscopy, and automated detection systems—along with ongoing standardization initiatives, are fostering greater scalability, precision, and cost efficiency in microplastic assessment throughout the region. Moreover, substantial investments in environmental monitoring programs and collaborative research initiatives between government agencies, academic institutions, and private laboratories are further propelling market growth. The emphasis on sustainability, coupled with government-led efforts to reduce plastic waste and improve environmental data transparency, is expected to create new opportunities for analytical service providers and instrument manufacturers in the North American microplastic analysis market.

As of 2024, the key player operating in the global microplastic analysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Agilent Technologies Inc (Japan), Bruker (France), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Jeol Ltd (Japan), Mettler Toledo (US), Oxford Instruments (UK), Ziss Group (Finland), Danaher Corporation (Japan), Perkinelmer (Japan), among others.

THERMO FISHER SCIENNTIFIC INC. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global provider of life science and analytical solutions, playing a pivotal role in advancing technologies for the analysis of microplastics. The company's diverse portfolio, encompassing Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services, Analytical Instruments, Life Sciences Solutions, and Specialty Diagnostics, supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, clinical, environmental, and industrial research. Within microplastic detection, Thermo Fisher's Analytical Instruments division delivers advanced chromatography, mass spectrometry, chemical analysis, and structural analysis platforms, along with software and consumables designed for precise particle identification and characterization. Its Life Sciences Solutions business further strengthens capabilities in testing and environmental monitoring through high-performance reagents and consumables, while the Specialty Diagnostics segment provides culture media, kits, and reagents that support accuracy in environmental and food safety testing. With manufacturing operations in more than 60 facilities across 24 countries and a strong presence across major regions—including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa—Thermo Fisher continues to support global initiatives for environmental sustainability and microplastic contamination assessment.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (US)

Agilent Technologies is a leading global provider of analytical solutions serving the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, with growing relevance in microplastic detection and environmental monitoring. The company delivers advanced technologies that support the identification, quantification, and characterization of microplastics across water, soil, and industrial applications. Agilent operates through three core segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets division offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical instruments, consumables, and software that enable precise physical and biochemical analysis of diverse samples. Agilent's solutions for microplastic analysis include high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), gas chromatography (GC) and GC-MS systems, ICP-MS and atomic absorption platforms, LC-MS systems, MP-AES instruments, automated sample handling systems, dissolution testing equipment, vacuum technologies, and other precision analytical tools. These platforms support end-to-end workflows, from sample preparation and separation to detection and reporting. With a strong global presence, Agilent operates manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, supported by direct service teams in 29 countries. The company generates revenue primarily from three regions: the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. In 2024, the Americas held the largest share at approximately 40%, followed by thes Asia Pacific at 33% and Europe at 27%. This global footprint and diversified portfolio position Agilent as a key player in advancing microplastic analysis capabilities worldwide.

SHIMADZU CORPORATION (JAPAN)

Shimadzu Corporation is a prominent manufacturer of high-precision instruments. The company operates through five key business segments: Analytical & Measuring Instruments, Medical Systems, Industrial Machinery, Aircraft Equipment, and Other. Its Analytical & Measuring Instruments division features an extensive product lineup, including gas and liquid chromatography systems, GC-MS, LC-MS, and software solutions for microplastic detection. Additionally, the product offerings include life science laboratory instruments, total organic carbon analyzers, continuous monitoring systems, thermal and particle size analyzers, materials testing and inspection equipment, non-destructive testing tools, and balances. These technologies support a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, chemicals, petrochemicals, automotive, food and beverages, electronics, forensics, and environmental monitoring. Shimadzu maintains a robust global footprint, with operations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The company operates 17 production facilities, with 8 located in Japan and 9 in other countries.

