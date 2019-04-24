Microplate Instrumentation & Supplies: Worldwide Market Insight & Evaluation 2019

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microplate instrumentation and supplies market was valued at US$ 4,552.8 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 6,583.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2026.

The growth of the global microplate instrumentation and supplies market is driven by growing applications in virology and serology, increasing demand for novel drugs and treatments, proven benefits over conventional analysis methods and increasing funding in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research.

Multi-mode microplate readers are witnessing high demand globally and across several industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Major players operating in this market are intensively concentrating on bringing innovative products into the market with newer microplate readers with enhanced features.

The need for optical performance is also to be soon met by the manufacturers. Among the other instruments, microplate washers segment is anticipated to witness rapid market growth during the forecast period. These products offer advantages such as automatic washing of cells, and protein arrays while also offering vacuum filtration.

Drug discovery forms the largest area where microplate readers are widely applied. Growing investments by pharmaceutical manufacturers for research and development initiatives are driving the growth of this segment. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are observed to be the largest revenue generating segment for microplate instrumentation and supplies.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the dominant regional markets for microplate instrumentation and supplies. High expenditure on research and development of biotech applications and novel drugs, higher awareness in the researchers, widespread presence of research institutions and higher presence of major market players in the regions.

Countries such as Japan, India, and China are contributing to the proliferation of the Asia Pacific market. Increasing research funding, growing government initiatives towards augmenting the presence of biotech industry in the region and increased outsourcing of research projects.

Key Market Movements

Intensive activities focusing on research and development and discovery of novel drug molecules

Growing initiatives by drug manufacturers to develop drugs for rare diseases

Increasing amounts of funding from governments, and private players in the biotech and pharma industries

Technological advancements making way for new devices for research applications

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Usage Area, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Microplate Readers

4.2.1. Multi-mode Microplate Readers

4.2.1.1. Filter-based Microplate Readers

4.2.1.2. Monochromator-based Microplate Readers

4.2.1.3. Hybrid Microplate Readers

4.2.2. Single-mode Microplate Readers

4.2.2.1. Absorbance Plate Readers

4.2.2.2. Luminescence Plate Readers

4.2.2.3. Fluorescence Plate Readers

4.3. Microplate Dispensers and Pipetting Systems

4.4. Microplate Washers

4.5. Other Accessories



Chapter 5. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Academic or Industrial Research

5.3. Drug Discovery

5.4. Bioassay Validation

5.5. QC and Manufacturing Processes

5.6. Other Applications



Chapter 6. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Usage Area, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Research and Academia

6.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industry

6.4. Diagnostic Laboratories & Hospitals



Chapter 7. Global Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.3. Europe Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.4. Asia Pacific Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5. Latin America Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.6. Middle East & Africa Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Agilent Technologies Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Key Developments

8.2. Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)

8.3. BioTek Instruments Inc.

8.4. Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

8.5. BMG LABTECH GmbH

8.6. Corning Incorporated

8.7. Eppendorf AG

8.8. PerkinElmer Inc.

8.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.10. Mindray Medical International Limited

8.11. Promega Corporation

8.12. Lonza Group Ltd.

8.13. Tecan Group Ltd.



