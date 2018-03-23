Microplate Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global microplate system market is expected to reach USD 996.9 Million by 2022 from USD 820.3 Million in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by growing prevalence of diseases, increasing focus on minituarisation of processes, technological advancements, and increasing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry.



This report segments the microplate systems market into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into microplate readers, microplate pipetting systems and dispensers, microplate washers, and other products. In 2017, microplate readers are estimated to account for the largest share of the total market, followed by microplate pipetting systems and dispensers. The growth of the microplate reader segment is attributed to the increasing number of applications of microplate readers in research and diagnostics.



Based on end user, microplate system market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and research and academic institutes. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing government support in the form of funding for biotech and pharma research.



Based on application, microplate system market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics and proteomics research, and other applications. The drug discovery segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising need for high-throughput assays and ADME toxicity screens for processing a huge number of compounds.



In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. The high growth of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising government funding for medical research and the need for early drug discovery, technological advancements, improving FDA approval levels and a positive sales outlook (allowing pharmaceutical companies to allocate more capital to R&D spending), rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing rising population.



While North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this market is attributed to increasing healthcare investment, large geriatric population, and rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumption for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Microplate System Market

4.2 Microplate System Market, By Application

4.3 Geographic Analysis: Microplate System Market in Asia Pacific, By Application and Country

4.4 Microplate Systems Market, By Product

4.5 Microplate System Market, By End User

4.6 Geographical Snapshot of the Microplate Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Miniaturization

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancement

5.2.1.4 Growing Prevalence of Diseases

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Potential for Microplate Systems in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Costs of Microplate System



6 Microplate System Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multi-Mode Microplate Readers

6.2.1 Filter-Based Readers

6.2.2 Monochromator-Based Readers

6.2.3 Hybrid Readers

6.3 Single-Mode Microplate Readers

6.3.1 Fluorescence Plate Readers

6.3.2 Absorbance Plate Readers

6.3.3 Luminescence Plate Readers



7 Microplate System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug Discovery

7.3 Clinical Diagnostics

7.4 Genomics and Proteomics Research

7.5 Other Applications



8 Microplate System Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3 Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4 Research and Academic Institutes



9 Microplate System Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2016

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Collaborations, Agreements, & Partnerships

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 New Product Launches

10.3.4 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles



Agilent

Berthold

Bio-Rad

Biochrom

Biotek

Bmg Labtech

Corning

Danaher

Lonza

Mindray

Perkinelmer

Promega

Rayto

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

