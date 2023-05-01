MicroPort Orthopedics Announces Second Annual Global Medial-Pivot Symposium in Phoenix, Arizona from October 13-14

Medical device leader hosting annual symposium to provide continuing education and celebrate the 25-year clinical excellence anniversary of its Medial-Pivot Knee

ARLINGTON, Tenn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Orthopedics, a global leader in orthopedic devices and technologies, today announces that registration is open for its second annual Global Medial-Pivot Symposium in Phoenix, Arizona from October 13-14, 2023. This event will highlight the growing popularity of medially stabilizing total knee arthroplasty designs with a robust program to celebrate the 25 years of clinical excellence of MicroPort Orthopedics' Medial-Pivot Knee, its simple and reproducible surgical technique helping surgeons deliver better, more consistent outcomes for their patients.

The symposium is led by a committee of world-renowned orthopedic surgeons including:

Lowry Barnes, MD , Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at University of Arkansas

, Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at David Backstein , MD, MEd, FRSC , Associate Professor at the University of Toronto , the head of Granovsky Gluskin Division of Orthopaedics at Mount Sinai Hospital, and the medical lead and chair at the Mount Sinai Centre for Musculoskeletal Disease

, Associate Professor at the , the head of Granovsky Gluskin Division of Orthopaedics at Mount Sinai Hospital, and the medical lead and chair at the Mount Sinai Centre for Musculoskeletal Disease Pier Francesco Indelli , MD, PhD, Clinical Associate Professor (affiliated), Orthopedic Surgery Stanford University School of Medicine

Clinical Associate Professor (affiliated), Orthopedic Surgery School of Medicine Philippe Van Overschelde , MD, MScs, Hip and Knee Unit of the AZ Maria-Middelares Clinic in Gent, Belgium

Hip and Knee Unit of the AZ Maria-Middelares Clinic in Gent, Alexander Sah , MD, Co-Director for the Institute for Joint Restoration and Research and the Director of Outpatient Joint Replacement Program at Washington Hospital

Co-Director for the Institute for Joint Restoration and Research and the Director of Outpatient Joint Replacement Program at Washington Hospital Ran Schwarzkopf, MD, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, Associate Chief Division of Adult Reconstruction Surgery, Director Research Center Division of Adult Reconstruction Surgery, Associate Program Director Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Department of Orthopaedic Surgery-NYU Hospital for Joint Diseases/ NYU Langone Health

Attendees can expect an in-depth review from invited keynote speakers of Medial-Pivot design principles and scientific evidence, and how alignment strategies and advanced digital technologies can maximize the clinical benefits of medial-pivot design. Sessions will examine current trends in TKA, the evolution of TKA implant designs, and how this evolution affects knee joint kinematics. The program will also cover personalized solutions for the complete episode of care by coupling with improved patient pathways.

"Building upon the inaugural event of last year, the Global Medial-Pivot Symposium will be an opportunity for top Orthopedic surgeons to further explore the medial-pivot knee design," said symposium chair Lowry Barnes, MD. "We share a common goal to increase long-term survivorship, accelerate recovery, and improve our patient's outcomes. This symposium will serve as a platform to discuss the role of medially stabilizing TKA designs in achieving this goal and more."

"This will be the 25th anniversary of the MicroPort Orthopedics Medial-Pivot knee implant," said Barnes, "I look forward to encouraging interest and stimulating new ideas for the future of knee replacement."

MicroPort Orthopedics offers various products and techniques to help patients receiving total hip and knee replacements achieve Full Function, Faster®. For more information or to register, visit https://go.microportortho.com/2nd-medial-pivot-symposium.

