MicroPort Orthopedics Expands Revision Product Family with Launch of Evolution® Tibial Cones for Revision Knee Arthroplasty

ARLINGTON, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a global leader in orthopedic implant solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Evolution® Tibial Cones, the latest addition to the Evolution® Revision Knee System. This innovative product line is designed to address the significant challenges faced by surgeons during revision total knee arthroplasty (TKA) procedures, particularly in managing metaphyseal bone loss.

Evolution® Tibial Cones from MicroPort Orthopedics

The Evolution® Tibial Cones are constructed from OsteoSync™ Ti—a highly porous titanium scaffold—a material that provides exceptional structural support and initial fixation. This material, manufactured by Sites Medical, when compared with other similar materials, has demonstrated excellent initial fixation and bone apposition to enhance component performance including:

Higher coefficient of friction than leading competitors, contributing to initial implant stability. 1

Excellent bone apposition results support early rigid fixation.2

Available in six symmetric sizes, the tibial cones are versatile enough to accommodate various bone defects and can be stacked up to three cones high in a single construct for cases with severe bone loss.

"We designed the Evolution® Tibial Cones to meet the growing need for effective solutions in revision TKA, where bone loss often complicates reliable fixation," said Dr. Michael Anderson, Fellowship Trained Orthopedic Surgeon at Aurora Sinai Medical Center and a key member of the design team. "These cones not only provide the necessary structural support but also allow for flexibility in surgical technique, ensuring that the final implant position is optimized for each patient."

The first surgeries utilizing the Evolution® Tibial Cones have been successfully completed, demonstrating the product's effectiveness in real-world clinical settings. "As a surgeon who has faced the challenges of revision knee arthroplasty firsthand, I am particularly excited about the addition of the Evolution® Tibial Cones to MicroPort Orthopedics' revision knee portfolio. These cones provide the kind of stability and versatility that we need in complex cases, especially when dealing with significant bone loss. The OsteoSync™ Ti material has shown impressive results in initial fixation, making it a valuable tool in ensuring successful reconstructions," shared Donald Knapke, MD, Orthopedic surgeon with Michigan Orthopedic Surgeons in Troy, Michigan, and key design surgeon for the Evolution® Tibial Cones project. "I am honored to be performing the first live case with this innovative product, and I am confident it will make a significant impact on patient care."

Key Features of the Evolution® Tibial Cones:

Innovative Material: Made from OsteoSync™ Ti, known for its excellent initial fixation and bone apposition.

Made from OsteoSync™ Ti, known for its excellent initial fixation and bone apposition. Versatile Design: Available in six symmetric sizes, with the ability to stack up to three cones for larger defects.

Available in six symmetric sizes, with the ability to stack up to three cones for larger defects. Surgeon-Friendly Workflow: Offers a flexible surgical approach with options for conical reaming or broaching, based on surgeon preference.

Offers a flexible surgical approach with options for conical reaming or broaching, based on surgeon preference. Enhanced Stability: Provides early rigid fixation, critical for the success of revision TKA procedures.

"We are excited to bring this cutting-edge solution to market and continue our commitment to improving patient outcomes in joint reconstruction," said Badhri Iyengar, Interim President at MicroPort Orthopedics. "The positive feedback from the initial cases reaffirms our belief that adding the Evolution® Tibial Cones to the only Medial-Pivot Revision Knee System in the market not only provides our surgeon customers with the tools they need but continues to set a new standard for patient care and experience."

The Evolution® Tibial Cones are now available to surgeons throughout North America. For more information, visit microportortho.com or contact your local MicroPort Orthopedics representative.

About MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. is a leading provider of innovative orthopedic implants and surgical solutions, committed to advancing the quality of life for patients around the world. With a focus on research, development, and clinical excellence, MicroPort Orthopedics delivers products that meet the evolving needs of surgeons and patients alike.

Evolution® is a registered trademark of MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc. OsteoSync™ is a trademark of Sites Medical, LLC.

Friction characteristics of OsteoSync™ Ti. (2007). Sites Medical Research and Development. Document No. 2007-001-43 REV A. Bone Ingrowth performance of OsteoSync™ Ti. (2007). Sites Medical Research and Development. Document No. 2007-001-40 REV A.

SOURCE MicroPort Orthopedics