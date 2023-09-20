MicroPort Orthopedics Releases Renowned Speaker Lineup for Second Annual Global Medial-Pivot Symposium

This two-day event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Medial-Pivot knee design and explore the latest developments in total knee arthroplasty, including robotics and advanced technology, personalized surgical approaches, and improved patient care pathways.

ARLINGTON, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Orthopedics, a global leader in Medial-Pivot Knee Technology, today announces the full agenda and line-up of world-renowned surgeons speaking at its second annual Global Medial-Pivot Symposium, October 13-14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. This event will highlight the Evolution® Medial-Pivot knee design principles and scientific evidence, personalized surgical approaches including alignment strategies, advanced digital technologies, and improved patient care pathways. The two-day educational event will include faculty-led discussions, an evening event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Medial-Pivot technology, and engaging breakout sessions.

The symposium has an impressive lineup of 25+ faculty members spanning leading academic institutions and thought leaders in the relevant space from around the globe, such as Stanford University, Mass General Hospital, NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, University of Leeds, and the University of Florence.

The symposium will feature an in-depth review from invited keynote speakers of Medial-Pivot design principles and scientific evidence, as well as applications of Medial-Pivot knee in complex primary and revision cases. In addition to the latest research and trends in patient care, pain management, remote monitoring, and enhancing overall patient satisfaction, topics that will be covered, include:

Personalized surgical approach, including determining alignment strategy based on individual patient conditions for medial-pivot knee arthroplasty

Unique advantages of robotics and other digital enabling technologies to further enhance the benefits of medial-pivot knee design

Digital health tools to enhance patient satisfaction

How big data is driving future-state personalized pre-op planning and post-op care

"We are proud to announce the impressive faculty roster speaking at this year's symposium and celebrate the 25th anniversary of this groundbreaking design. We're excited to come together to explore the most innovative developments in our industry," said symposium steering committee chair Lowry Barnes, MD. "The shared goal of this event is to improve patient outcomes, and give top orthopedic surgeons the opportunity to explore the medial-pivot knee design and stimulate ideas for the future of knee replacement."

For a full list of invited speaker faculty, click here.

MicroPort Orthopedics offers various products and techniques to help patients receiving total hip and knee replacements achieve Full Function, Faster®. For more information or to register, click here.

