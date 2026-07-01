Micropos Medical Announces Initial Clinical Treatments at Johns Hopkins Medicine Using Raypilot System

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micropos Medical AB today announced that the first five (5) patients in the United States have been treated using the Raypilot® System as part of an early clinical evaluation at Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world's leading academic healthcare institutions.

The collaboration marks an important milestone for Micropos Medical and reflects a growing interest in advanced technologies designed to improve precision in radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer patients.

"This is an important milestone for Micropos Medical. Having Johns Hopkins Medicine - internationally recognized for its distinguished patient care and academic excellence - evaluate new technology and clinical workflows that increase treatment accuracy while focusing on reducing side effects is highly significant," said Kauko Haapasaari, Project Leader USA at Micropos Medical.

"Ultimately, our ambition is to contribute to improving the quality of life for patients undergoing radiotherapy for prostate cancer. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of both the Johns Hopkins and Micropos teams," he added.

Following an evaluation and assessment period, Johns Hopkins Medicine has identified potential benefits of integrating the Raypilot® System into its clinical workflow to support enhanced treatment accuracy.

Prof. Daniel Song, Johns Hopkins Medicine, noted that technologies enabling improved intrafraction monitoring may provide opportunities to further enhance the precision of prostate radiotherapy treatments.

Associate Prof. Kai Ding, Johns Hopkins Medicine, highlighted the importance of rigorously evaluating emerging technologies that have the potential to improve treatment accuracy and clinical workflow in radiation oncology.

The collaboration is now progressing toward broader clinical implementation.

The Raypilot® System is designed to support real-time motion management during radiotherapy treatment, helping clinicians to improve accuracy and potentially reduce side effects.

For more information, contact:

Richard Forsberg, CEO

Micropos Medical AB

Phone: 031-760 80 05

E-mail: [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/micropos-medical/r/micropos-medical-announces-initial-clinical-treatments-at-johns-hopkins-medicine-using-raypilot-syst,c4369410

SOURCE Micropos Medical