Microprocessor Market size to grow by USD 38.31 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rising demand for smartphones and tablets to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microprocessor market size is estimated to increase by USD 38.31 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microprocessor Market 2023-2027

Microprocessor market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global microprocessor market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer microprocessors in the market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Baikal Electronics JSC, Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Arm Ltd. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers microprocessors such as AMD Ryzen.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - The company offers microprocessors such as BCM1140X StrataGX.

Intel Corp. - The company offers microprocessors such as Kirin 9000, Kirin 990 5G, and Kirin 990.

Microprocessor Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This microprocessor market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (computers, cellphones, tablets, and others), technology (RISC, ASIC, CISC, superscalar, and DSP), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the computers segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment has made the largest contribution to the growth of the microprocessor market and the growth rate of the computer segment is expected to be moderate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased adoption of computers, which is the main component of microprocessors, including microprocessors and microcontrollers. The demand for microprocessors will also increase during the forecast period along with the increase in global computer shipments. Moreover, prominent computer vendors are increasingly using advanced microprocessors in their new products. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global microprocessor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global microprocessor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 65% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the presence of several prominent vendors and they maintain their presence following traditional strategies. Additionally, the region's revenue share is expected to grow faster than other geographic regions during the forecast period due to low labor costs, huge market potential, and flexible government policies. Furthermore, the increasing use of IoT, huge government IT spending, and increasing demand for cloud-based services are likely to drive the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Microprocessor Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The rising demand for smartphones and tablets is a major factor driving the microprocessor market growth.

Due to the availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets such as India and China and an increase in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and mobile Internet users, smartphone shipments will grow from 1 billion units in 2013 to 2021.

and China and an increase in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and mobile Internet users, smartphone shipments will grow from 1 billion units in 2013 to 2021. The introduction of tablets in the country by local carriers is partially the reason for the growth. Thus, the increasing number of tablets is expected to increase the demand for microprocessors, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Hence, factors such as improved visual experience, superior performance, improved quality, and reduced costs, recent technological advances will drive the market growth.

Key Trends -

The increased proliferation of IoT is an emerging market trend influencing the microprocessor market growth.

IoT is the latest trend in technology, which connects all major home devices to the internet, including cars, TVs, laptops, coffee makers, automatic door locks, GPS-enabled pet trackers, wearable devices, and mobile phones that form a network of connected devices.

The demand for fast and accurate information is also increased by high-speed wireless Internet connections such as 5G and the massive demand (and production) for Wi-Fi and GPS-enabled smartphones.

This drives the need for more precise microprocessors, such as digital signal processors (DSPs), that can compute and retrieve precise information within the limited timeframe available when everything is mobile.

Hence, such emerging trends are expected to fuel the growth of the microprocessor market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The increased demand for miniaturization is a major challenge hindering the microprocessor market growth.

Because of their very small size, miniature microprocessor devices require manual or mechanical manipulation.

However, improvements in technology and the emergence of smaller devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology such as smartwatches have also increased the demand for small digital signal processors (DSPs).

Thus, miniaturization, requires vendors to constantly update their products with more advanced and compact DSPs to meet consumer demands, forcing the market vendors to invest heavily in procuring expensive equipment to create intelligent and smart systems.

Hence, such challenges may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Microprocessor Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the microprocessor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the microprocessor market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the microprocessor market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the microprocessor market vendors

Microprocessor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 38.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Baikal Electronics JSC, Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Arm Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 107: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 115: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

