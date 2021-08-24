MicroQuin Enters Agreement with NIAID to Evaluate MicroQuin Therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroQuin Ltd, a pre-clinical-stage biotech company developing targeted therapeutics to treat diseases with critical needs, today announced it has signed a Non-Clinical Evaluation Agreement (NCEA) with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to evaluate the potential of MicroQuin therapeutics (MQPs) and move them towards clinical trials as treatments for of a range of viruses including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus. The company's viral infection program has shown positive results in vitro with viral inhibition ranging from 75-99.5% depending on the virus.

MicroQuin Ltd will utilize the NIAID's suite of preclinical services to further screen MQPs efficacy across a large array of viruses and assess their efficacy in relevant preclinical models.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement with NIAID to provide further evaluation of our MQPs, which have shown broad anti-viral activity and significant viral inhibition in vitro. NIAID's preclinical services program will further assess promising MQPs in appropriate models for progression towards clinic," stated Dr. Robinson, MicroQuin's Chief Scientific Officer. "MicroQuin's collaborative approach with various partners, such as The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS)/NASA, has been key to the success of our therapeutics development and scientific validation.", he added.

MicroQuin hopes to accelerate its anti-viral program to address the world's urgent need for the effective treatment of a range of viral infections. For example, the four antivirals approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat seasonal influenza have shown limited efficacy, acting only to reduce symptoms and lessen duration of sickness by 1-2 days. The company's viral infection program results have outshone current influenza vaccine effectiveness with viral inhibition of up to 99.5% in vitro.

About MicroQuin

MicroQuin Ltd is an IND-stage, pre-clinical biotechnology company focused on the research and development of revolutionary therapeutics against novel, untouched targets for the treatment of the world's biggest diseases. MicroQuin specializes in 3 key programs across Oncology, Anti-viral and neurodegenerative. MicroQuin's work on the International Space Station has revolutionized the way therapeutics are developed through the structural elucidation of untouched targets shown to be integral in numerous diseases. To date, the company has discovered over 75 therapeutics across 4 key targets that significantly modify disease progression, offering hope to millions of patients.

