MicroRNA Market to hit US$ 846.33 Million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global microRNA market is expected to clock US$ 846.33 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Owing to the increased prevalence of chronic conditions and extensive product launches. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "MicroRNA Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030".

Growth Drivers

Factors driving the growth of the microRNA market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising product launches, and advances and adoption of next-generation sequencing methods, in various areas. Their application and increased acceptance as biomarkers tend to drive the market globally.

The global microRNA market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – product, application, end-user, and region.

MicroRNA Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value US$ 264.4 million in 2021 Market Size Value US$ 846.33 million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, End-User, And Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'

The global microRNA market has been segmented into two product types: instruments, and reagents and kits. It has been analyzed that the reagents and kits segment dominate the microRNA market because of their increased application in molecular diagnostics due to increased disease prevalence. Also, extensive product launches by various key players Qiagen's molecular diagnostic kit for RNA sequencing drives the market growth.

Excerpts from 'By End-User Segmentation'

The academic and government research institutes segment dominates the microRNA market. Government support initiatives to promote genomics research by academic and research institutes attributes to the segment growth. The growing importance of microRNA for the diagnosis of several diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases by diagnostic labs, CROs, and hospitals is also set to contribute to market growth.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to witness a high growth rate because of the continuous product development. Regulus Therapeutics, Mirna Therapeutics, and miRagen Therapeutics are extensively getting involved in the development of RNA-based therapeutics contributing to the growth of the microRNA market.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global dental caries detectors market microRNA market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global microRNA (miRNA) market, with the largest revenue share in 2021. Growth in the region can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of key players, such as Illumina Inc., rising research and development spending by companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop innovative and advanced products in the United States expected to drive growth in the region. For example, in March 2021, DiamiR agreed to acquire a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) accredited lab in New Haven, Connecticut from Interpace Biosciences. This will enhance DiamiR's ability to develop and commercialize microRNA-based assays for early detection, differential diagnosis, prediction of progression, and monitoring of brain health and other diseases. Therefore, increasing numbers of cancer cases, new product launches, and increasing product approvals are expected to boost the growth of the microRNA market in the region.

Europe ranks second in the global microRNA market. The increased research funding in the developed European nations like Germany for molecular diagnostic startup entrance in the market is propelling the microRNA market growth. Significant growth is expected in Asia Pacific region. This growth is primarily due to the rapid progress of genomic research and the introduction of new tools to support research activities.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global microRNA market are

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

GeneCopoeia, Inc

BioVendor – Laboratorni medicina A.S

NanoString Technologies, Inc

Takara Bio Inc

LGC Limited

BioGenex

SeqMatic LLC

Biodynamics Laboratory, Inc

ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Among others

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL MICRORNA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Instruments Reagents & Kits GLOBAL MICRORNA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Disease Diagnostics Profiling, Localization, & Quantification Isolation & Purification

