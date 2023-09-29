MicroRNA (miRNA) Market size to grow by USD 2.02 billion from 2022-2027| BioGenex Laboratories Inc., BioVendor Laboratorni medicina AS, GeneCopoeia Inc., and more among the market key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MicroRNA (miRNA) Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.02 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.91% during the forecast period according to Technavio Research. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: BioGenex Laboratories Inc., BioVendor Laboratorni medicina AS, GeneCopoeia Inc., Genelinx International Inc., HEIM BIOTEK, Illumina Inc., InteRNA Technologies B.V., Merck KGaA, NanoString Technologies Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quantabio, Regulus Therapeutics Inc., SeqMatic LLC, Takara Bio Inc., TAmiRNA GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global miRNA Market 2023-2027
MicroRNA (miRNA) Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG: The company offers miRNA such as GeneChip miRNA 4.0 Array and Flashtag bundle, FlashTag Biotin HSR RNA labeling kits, and mirVana miRNA mimics.

MicroRNA (miRNA) Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis:

The market has been segmented by Type (Consumables and Instruments) End-user (Academic and government research institutes Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and CROs and clinical diagnostic centers) and Geography (North America Europe Asia and Rest of World (ROW)).

MicroRNA (miRNA) Market 2023 – 2027: Driver, Trend & Challenge

Driver - The growing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and brain tumors, driven by factors like infections, genetics, and immune responses, is the key driver for the expansion of the MicroRNA (miRNA) Market. Healthcare providers are increasingly turning to miRNA therapies to address these conditions, given the imperative to save lives. This trend is set to increase the growth of the miRNA market during the forecast period.

Trend - The increasing number of partnerships and collaborations among market players is the leading trend in the market.

Challenge - The high heterogeneity of methodologies associated with miRNA is a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the North America market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

NGS-based RNA-seq Market: The global NGS-based RNA-seq market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,753.73 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 15.34%. 

RNA and DNA Extraction Kit Market: The RNA and DNA extraction kit market size has the potential to grow by USD 731.27 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this MicroRNA (miRNA) Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the MicroRNA (miRNA) Market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the MicroRNA (miRNA) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of MicroRNA (miRNA) Market vendors.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by End-Users
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers Challenges & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

