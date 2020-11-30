Microscope Software Market, 2025 by Microscope (Optical, Electron, Raman), Category (Integrated, Standalone), Application (Semiconductor, Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Medical Device, Implant)

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microscope Software Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microscope software market is projected to reach USD 1,021 million by 2025 from USD 567 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The growth of the microscope software market is primarily attributed to a broad application base (since microscopes are widely used in a range of fields, such as semiconductor, life science/healthcare, aerospace, and material sciences), the emergence of new application areas, technological advancements in microscopes and microscope software and the growing availability of funding and support for R&D in the area of microscopy.



However, the high cost of advanced microscopes and the availability of open-source software will hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Healthcare Industry segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The microscope software available in the market are based on five major application areas the semiconductors, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. The healthcare industry segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the healthcare industry segment can be attributed to the wide use of microscopes and microscope software in various applications, such as biological research, medicine, cancer research, and drug testing; increasing research investments; and government initiatives to encourage research and development in life sciences. Furthermore, this segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.

Integrated Software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscope software market in 2020

Integrated software is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscope software market in 2020. This is due to the high compatibility of the hardware and software, one-stop solution capability, and ease of operation with less training for integrated software. However, the high cost associated with these software/models may hinder the growth of this market segment to a certain extent.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to dominate the microscope software market in 2020

The global microscope software market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 38.5% of the global market, followed by North America (31.0%). Factors such as the significant R&D budgets, wide availability of advanced microscopy software offered by market leaders, growing focus on nanotechnology, and the presence of a large number of major research institutes and universities in the region are driving the growth of the microscope software market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Microscope Software Market, By Type Of Microscope

7 Microscope Software Market, By Type

8 Microscope Software Market, By Application

9 Microscope Software Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Jeol Ltd.

Oxford Instruments

Carl Zeiss AG

Olympus Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Scientific Volume Imaging

Arivis AG

Drvision Technologies

Media Cybernetics

Object Research Systems

Gatan, Inc.

Ametek

Nion Company

Basler AG

Nanolive SA

