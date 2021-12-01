Microsec.ai Partners with Broadcom's Symantec Data Loss Prevention Solution to Deliver Runtime Data Protection for Multi-cloud IaaS Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsec.ai today announced that their agentless Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) has been integrated into Broadcom's Symantec Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution. This partnership extends Broadcom's Symantec DLP into public IaaS environments with a unified solution across the major public cloud infrastructure providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud.

With industry-leading technology, Symantec's Data Loss Prevention (DLP) delivers comprehensive discovery, monitoring, and protection capabilities that give customers total visibility and control over confidential data. This integration with Microsec.ai allows customers to instantly apply Symantec DLP policies to their data in public cloud environments, protecting data in cloud storage and databases as well as in east-west traffic and persistent volumes in Kubernetes environments with runtime visibility and control across public cloud providers.

"With this partnership and integration, Broadcom Symantec DLP customers gain the full system visibility in the context of data sensitivity, east-west network traffic flow, misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance. This context powers automated policy-driven protection, removing data exposures, improving security, governance, and compliance across the entire lifecycle of cloud-native applications," said Mitthan Meena, Microsec co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Agentless Runtime Protection for Multi-cloud IaaS

Microsec.ai delivers value in minutes as the only agentless Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to operate in runtime with DLP, east-west traffic control, and continuous security and compliance posture analysis. Microsec.ai secures and protects cloud-native applications and data in multi-cloud IaaS environments using both traditional cloud vm and kubernetes architectures in one unified solution.

"This integration enables Symantec DLP customers to apply the same carefully curated data classification and privacy policies to data in their cloud and Kubernetes environments that they already enforce on their endpoints, networks, and data centers," said Deena Thomchick, Microsec co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer.

Full data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities automatically protect sensitive data at rest and in motion. Network and architecture graph dashboards show resource relationships, sensitive data, traffic, security posture in context with instant click-to-fix capabilities. Microsec.ai automatically and continuously protects cloud native applications and data through ML-based detections and responsive policies.

About Microsec.ai

Microsec.ai offers a new way to protect cloud environments in real-time with the only agentless, runtime Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to secure multi-cloud IaaS environments, containers, and data in one unified solution. Get runtime monitoring, automated remediation, cloud security and integrated data loss prevention (DLP) to protect Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, IBM Cloud, and other platforms with one dynamic, simple-to-deploy approach.

