Microsemi Announces Cesium Atomic Clock Portfolio Compliant with New ITU Standards for Enhanced Primary Reference Clock

All clocks in a network must be referenced to a Primary Reference Source (PRS). Microsemi's cesium frequency standards 5071A, TimeCesium 4400 and TimeCesium 4500 with ePRC compliance provide the highest level of autonomous frequency accuracy for PRS deployment in telecom networks as required by international standards. According to data from the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), responsible for managing the coordinated universal time (UTC) with time keeping institutions worldwide, and internal research from Microsemi, more than 99 percent of the Cesium clocks deployed for the world's time keeping and national time standards are being driven by Microsemi's cesium products.

Microsemi has introduced a number of solutions providing customers within the communications, power utilities, public safety, data center and government network markets with a secure and resilient timing environment, reducing dependency on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). The foundation of these solutions are Microsemi's Cesium atomic clocks, which provide an "autonomous frequency reference" utilizing enhanced timescale algorithms. As an example, Microsemi's recently introduced BlueSky™ GPS Firewall can be connected to a Cesium clock to provide extended holdover by continuing to deliver a synthesized GPS signal to downstream GPS receivers even in the case of complete loss of live sky GPS reception.

"As next-generation networks increasingly rely more on accurate time to achieve higher transport speeds and increased reliability, the pervasive use of GNSS technology as a time reference has become a major concern because of vulnerabilities to threats such as jamming and spoofing," said Ramki Ramakrishnan, director of product management at Microsemi. "As a result, use of Cesium technology as the primary reference clock has become critical."

Cesium clock technology from Microsemi is utilized in GPS satellites, both in space and ground stations and underpin the rapidly growing GPS market. The GPS receiver market alone is poised to grow at approximately 16 percent between 2017-2021 according to Orbis Research, supporting applications in communications, enterprise, defense, automotive and public utility markets with a robust holdover technology.

Product Availability

Microsemi's 5071A family of products as well as its TimeCesium family, both with ePRC compliance support, are available now. For more information, visit www.microsemi.com/CesiumReferences or contact https://www.microsemi.com/global-support-center/general-inquiries.

About Microsemi's Product Portfolio for Communications

Microsemi is a premier supplier of high value-add semiconductor, system and services for the enterprise, data center and telecom markets. Microsemi products enable customers to build secure, reliable and low power systems that can meet stringent requirements of next generation communication networks. Customers leverage Microsemi technologies to drive innovation in a range of applications including edge and core routers, Ethernet switches, optical transport network (OTN), wireless infrastructure including LTE-Advanced, small cells and Wi-Fi access points; access aggregation and broadband gateways including fiber/PON, G.fast and DOCSIS3.1.

Microsemi's comprehensive communications portfolio offers market-leading advancements in multiple product categories including high accuracy timing and synchronization systems, software, components and services; feature-rich Carrier Ethernet switches and PHY, power-efficient and multi-standard compliant Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) systems and components, G.hn, G.fast and xDSL line drivers; innovative voice and audio intelligence, lowest power FPGAs with highest security and single event upset (SEU) immune fabric, security portfolio of hardware and software products including state-of–the-art multi-layer encryption, sophisticated key management, secure authentication with anti-tamper and anti-cloning capabilities; 100 Gigabits optical drivers and the most integrated Wi-Fi front-end modules (FEM). For more information, visit http://www.microsemi.com/applications/communications.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC) offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace & defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and has approximately 4,800 employees globally. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

Microsemi and the Microsemi logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Microsemi Corporation and/or its affiliates.

