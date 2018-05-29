Microsemi Announces Extremely Low Inductance SP6LI Package Dedicated to SiC MOSFET Technology, Enabling High Current, High Switching Frequency and High Efficiency

As Microsemi continues to expand its SiC solutions, it has become one of the few suppliers providing a range of Si/SiC power discrete and module solutions to the market. With one of the lowest stray inductance packages in the industry dedicated to high current SiC MOSFET power modules, Microsemi's SP6LI product family features five standard modules, offering phase leg topology ranking from 1200 volts (V), 210 amperes (A) to 586 A at a case temperature (Tc) of 80 degrees Celsius to 1700 V, 207 A at Tc of 80 degrees Celsius. Offering higher power density and a compact form factor, the new package enables lower quantity of modules in parallel to achieve complete systems, helping customers to further downsize their equipment.

Microsemi's SP6LI power modules can be used in switch mode power supplies and motor control in a variety of industrial, automotive, medical, aerospace and defense applications. Examples include electric vehicle/hybrid electric vehicle (EV/HEV) powertrain and kinetic energy recovery systems (KERSs); aircraft actuation systems; power generation systems; switched mode power supplies for applications including induction heating, medical power supplies and electrification of trains; photovoltaic (PV)/solar/wind converters and uninterrupted power supply (UPS).

"Our extremely low stray inductance standard SP6LI package is ideal for improving the performance of SiC MOSFETs for high switching, high current and high efficiency applications, offering a smaller sized power systems solution which can help customers significantly reduce their equipment needs," said Leon Gross, vice president and business unit manager for Microsemi's Discrete and Power Management business unit. "These superior switching characteristics of our low inductance package enable customers to develop higher performance and highly reliable systems to help differentiate them from the competition."

According to market research firm Technavio, the global SiC market for semiconductor applications is expected to reach nearly $540.5 million by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 18 percent. In addition, IHS Markit's research indicates by 2025 SiC MOSFETs are forecast to generate revenue exceeding $300 million, almost reaching the levels of Schottky diodes to become the second best-selling SiC discrete power device type.

The SP6LI power modules from Microsemi feature a phase leg topology made of SiC power MOSFETs and SiC Schottky diodes, and offer an extremely low RDSon down to 2.1 mOhms per switch and an internal thermistor for temperature monitoring. They also offer screw-on terminals for both signal and power connections, as well as isolated and high thermal conductivity substrates (Aluminum Nitrate as a standard and Silicon Nitride as an option) for improved thermal performance. In addition, the standard copper base plate can be replaced as an option with Aluminum Silicon Carbide (AlSiC) material enabling higher power cycling capabilities.

Other key features include:

Optimized layout for multi-SiC MOSFET and diode chips assembly in phase leg topology;

Symmetrical design to accept up to 12 SiC MOSFET chips in parallel per switch;

Each die in parallel with its own gate series resistor for homogenous current balancing;

High current capability up to 600 A at very fast switching frequency; and

Optional mix of assembly materials to better address different markets and applications.

Microsemi's product experts will be at the company's booth at PCIM during show hours to showcase its next-generation SiC solutions, including its new low inductance SiC-based SP6LI power module. In addition, the company's recently announced next-generation 1200 V, 40 mOhm SiC MOSFET device and 1200V, 10/30/50A SiC diode product will be showcased along with a power factor correction (PFC) reference design. For more information or to request a meeting at the show, visit https://www.microsemi.com/details/346-pcim-europe.

Product Availability

The SP6LI product family is sampling now with the low inductance package. For more information, visit https://www.microsemi.com/product-directory/silicon-carbide-sic/4995-sic-power-modules or contact sales.support@microsemi.com.

