Microsemi Collaborates with China Telecom to Deliver Optimized OTN Solution for 5G

5G's variety of use cases will impose new requirements like network slicing, stringent latency and timing synchronization on the underlying optical transport networks. With 25G, 50G and 100Gbps port rates planned for 5G remote radio heads, the traffic flow from the radio to the mobile edge will dramatically increase. With the promise of up to 50x lower end-to-end latency, the optical transport network will play a critical role in enabling ultrareliable low latency communication (uRLLC) applications such as autonomous vehicles. New architectures leveraging hard traffic isolation will further enhance the business opportunities network slicing is set to bring for mobile operators.

"China Telecom plans to be the pioneer in both 5G commercial service and 400G OTN network commercial deployments. A mobile-optimized converged metro, multiservice and cloud-based OTN transport network is critical to both initiatives," said Zhang Chengliang, vice president, China Telecom Beijing Research Institute. "The availability of Microsemi's DIGI-G5 will help the industry deliver a new generation of OTN equipment to enable the 5G era."

DIGI-G5 Enables the 5G Era

In response to the 5G challenges, Microsemi's new 5G optimized architecture of the DIGI-G5 reduces the total latency for single hop close to 1 microsecond. In addition, the DIGI-G5 integrates close to two terabits of on-chip ODUk switching for hard traffic isolation and grooming in support of network slicing. With original equipment manufacturers looking to upgrade their platforms to meet Precision Time Protocol's (PTP's) Class C requirements, the DIGI-G5 delivers best-in-class nanosecond level time stamping accuracy and provides mechanisms to carry critical timing information over the OTN network.

"As a market leader in OTN processors powering packet optical transport networks world-wide, we are focusing our investments to enable service providers to leverage economy of scale and realize operational efficiencies by extending OTN from their metro networks to the access as the packet optical topology for 5G transport," said Babak Samimi, vice president and business unit manager for Microsemi's Communications business unit. "As a founding member of NGOF along with China Telecom, Microsemi is innovating and optimizing OTN for mobile applications and DIGI-G5 is bringing together the critical pieces like synchronization, latency, and network slicing needed for 5G."

Microsemi's DIGI-G5 offers differentiating features and innovations to support the 5G era:

New OTN 3.0 rates, enabling flexible (FlexO) and fractional 100G+ transmission

Comprehensive Ethernet support including 25GE, 50GE and 100GbE

Close to 1 microsecond datapath latency

Supports hard traffic isolation and slicing over OTN

High precision nanosecond level IEEE 1588 PTP timestamping accuracy

Integrated G.HAO bandwidth-on-demand processing for OTN switching networks closer to the access

Product Availability

Microsemi's new DIGI-G5 will be sampling in the second calendar quarter of 2018. For more information, visit www.microsemi.com/digi-g5 or email sales.support@microsemi.com. For more information about Microsemi's overall OTN product portfolio visit https://www.microsemi.com/product-directory/optical-networking/3659-otn.

About NGOF

More information can be found at http://ngof.net/index.html.

About Microsemi's Product Portfolio for Communications

Microsemi is a premier supplier of semiconductor, system and services differentiated by performance, power reliability and security. Microsemi enables customers to build solutions in a range of applications including Ethernet switches, 100G Ethernet and OTN, cellular infrastructure including LTE-Advanced and 5G, small cells, microwave and millimeter wave systems, Wi-Fi access points, XGS PON or NGPON2 based converged wireline access, broadband gateways including fiber/PON, G.fast and DOCSIS3.1, and home/on-premise security/surveillance. Microsemi's communications portfolio includes high accuracy timing and synchronization including IEEE1588 PTP and NTP servers, software and components; low jitter PLL and high fan-out buffers, enterprise and carrier Ethernet switches and PHYs, voice and audio intelligence including AEC and ASR, lowest power FPGAs with high security and reliability; PCI Express Switches, OTN PHYs and processors, optical drivers, integrated Wi-Fi front-end modules (FEM) and power-efficient and multi-standard power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ICs and systems, and G.hn, G.fast and xDSL line drivers. For more information, visit https://www.microsemi.com/applications/communications.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP), offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for communications, defense & security, aerospace and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., and has approximately 4,800 employees globally. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

