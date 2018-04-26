Microsemi Expands Switchtec Family of PCIe Switches to Support Extended Industrial Temperature Range

The Switchtec PFX-I extended industrial temperature PCIe Gen3 switch family has passed thermal cycle testing, interval testing at various extreme temperatures and vigorous temperature humidity testing of several hundred hours to ensure durability at different humidity levels and wide temperature ranges. Thus, the switches operate over an extended temperature range of -40 degrees C ambient to 105 degrees C junction, supporting up to 48 ports, 48 Non-Transparent Bridges (NTBs), 24 virtual switches, advanced error handling, hot- and surprise-plug controllers, dynamic port bifurcation and dynamic partitioning.

"With the PFX-I family, Microsemi is expanding our addressable application space for Switchtec PCIe switches into new markets including industrial, security and defense," said Pete Hazen, vice president and general manager of the data center division at Microsemi. "The extended industrial temperature support enables use of our Switchtec family of PCIe switches in an even broader set of applications that include harsh environmental requirements."

Microsemi's new PFX-I device is ideally suited for a variety of industrial and defense applications, such as medical imaging, instrumentation, security and radars. According to market research firm IndustryARC, the radar semiconductor market will grow from $433 million in 2017 to $505 million in 2022. The firm expects the equipment market for other industrial applications to continue expanding as well during this forecast period, with medical imaging anticipated to grow from $21.8 billion to $25.5 billion, instrumentation to expand from $1.07 billion to $2.34 billion and video surveillance to grow from $23 billion to $35.9 billion.

Microsemi's Switchtec PM857x PFX-I family comprises switches from 96 lanes to 24 lanes, providing:

The most flexible port bifurcation in the industry, from x2, x4, x8, x16 lanes per port;

The highest port density, NTB density, and switch partition density;

Advanced error containment and hot- and surprise-plug support to prevent system crashes;

Advanced diagnostics and debug features to identify, diagnose and fix problems; and

Separate Refclk Independent SSC (SRIS) for cabled PCIe and lower cost system designs.

Product Availability

Microsemi's Switchtec PM857x PFX-I extended industrial Gen3 PCIe switches are now in production and available to order. For more information, visit https://www.microsemi.com/product-directory/storage/4019-pcie-fanout-switches or contact https://www.microsemi.com/company/request-a-quote-or-samples.

About Microsemi's PCI Express Product Portfolio

Microsemi is a premier supplier of high value-add PCIe products including the scalable, low power, high-reliability PFX family of PCIe Gen3 fanout switches, the programmable Switchtec PAX Gen3 Advanced Fabric PCIe Switches, and the low power, multi-protocol, adaptive EQNOX™ family of signal conditioners with FlexEQ™ equalization technology supporting PCIe Gen3 and PCIe Gen2. Microsemi's PCIe family is key to building low power and high-reliability data center, communications, defense and industrial servers; workstations; switches; routers; cellular infrastructure and test equipment. For more information about Microsemi's PCIe portfolio, visit https://www.microsemi.com/product-directory/storage/4346-pcie-gen3-switches.

