Microsemi Reaches Key Production-Qualification Milestone for its Award-Winning PolarFire FPGA Family

PolarFire FPGAs have now been adopted by dozens of customers in key communications, defense and industrial infrastructure market segments, and early access customers are moving into early production qualification with the family. These systems have a substantially lower cost of ownership, as the PolarFire family enables significantly lower power consumption and an ability to operate in harsher thermal environments.

"With the first award-winning PolarFire device production-qualified, current customers can now release their end products into the market and new customers can start their PolarFire designs with the assurance they are utilizing an FPGA family that has gone through a robust qualification regimen, completing thousands of man hours of testing and validation," said Suresh Menon, vice president of engineering at Microsemi. "All other PolarFire family members will now be rolled out in the forthcoming months and can be designed in today using Microsemi's comprehensive, easy to learn, easy to adopt Libero SoC Design Suite, giving designers a true alternative for mid-range FPGAs."

Apart from the comprehensive Libero Design Suite and SmartDebug debugging tool suite, Microsemi also offers complete solutions for 1G Ethernet, 10G Ethernet, JESD204B, double data rate (DDR4) memory interfaces, AXI4 interconnect intellectual property (IP) and many others found in the company's IP Catalog targeting PolarFire FPGAs and the PolarFire Evaluation Kit.

According to market research firm Industry ARC, the overall FPGA market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 6 percent from 2017 to 2023, expanding from $4.79 billion to $6.68 billion during the forecast period, driven by replacement of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and other programmable logic devices (PLDs) with FPGAs. Microsemi's 300K LE MPF300T PolarFire FPGA is ideal for applications across multiple markets leveraging FPGA technology, including JESD204B interfaces, 10 gigabit (Gb) Ethernet solutions, imaging/video, machine learning, PCI Express-based designs, control processing, encryption and root of trust, secure wireless communications, aircraft networking, and actuation and control.

Microsemi's PolarFire FPGA enables customers to forego purchasing higher end FPGAs to obtain the Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) performance needed for their designs while offering lower power, mid-range capabilities that offer significant advantages over competing devices in several application areas. The PolarFire family provides a variety of solutions for mid-range and low-density FPGAs as well as complex programmable logic devices (CPLDs).

PolarFire FPGAs also feature a cost-optimized architecture delivering additional benefits, including:

Standard complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) 28 nanometer (nm) process technology

Transceiver performance optimized for 12.7 Gbps, yielding smaller size and lower power

The only low cost, mid-range device offering 1.6 Gbps LVDS and 1.6Gbps DDR4 I/O

High performance security IP, uniquely offering hardened security IP in a mid-range device

Mid-range FPGAs in the smallest packages

The device also offers power optimization with features including:

28nm flash, yielding very low static power

Negligible inrush power

Low power modes, including Flash*Freeze, which yields best-in-class standby power

Integrated hard IP, offering DDR PHY, PCIe end point/root port and a crypto processor

Total power (static and dynamic) of up to 50 percent lower power

Availability

Microsemi's production-qualified PolarFire FPGAs are available for general ordering now, with all other PolarFire FPGA engineering samples available for design-in. For more information, visit https://www.microsemi.com/products/fpga-soc/fpga/polarfire-fpga or email sales.support@microsemi.com.

About PolarFire FPGAs

Microsemi's new cost-optimized PolarFire FPGAs deliver the industry's lowest power at mid-range densities with exceptional security and reliability. The award-winning product family features 12.7 Gbps SerDes transceivers at up to 50 percent lower power than competing FPGAs. Densities span from 100K to 500K logic elements (LEs) and are ideal for a wide range of applications within wireline access networks and mobile infrastructure, defense and commercial aviation markets, as well as industry 4.0 which includes the industrial automation and internet of things (IoT) markets.

PolarFire FPGAs' transceivers can support multiple serial protocols, making the products ideal for communications applications with 10Gbps Ethernet, CPRI, JESD204B, Interlaken and PCIe. In addition, the ability to implement serial gigabit Ethernet (SGMII) on general purpose input/output (GPIO) enables numerous 1Gbps Ethernet links to be supported. PolarFire FPGAs also contain the most hardened security IP to protect customer designs, data and supply chain. The non-volatile PolarFire product family consumes 10 times less static power than competitive devices and features an even lower standby power referred to as Flash*Freeze. For more information, visit www.microsemi.com/polarfire.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC) offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace & defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and has approximately 4,800 employees globally. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

Microsemi and the Microsemi logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Microsemi Corporation and/or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks and service marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

