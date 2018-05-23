Microsemi Wins "Outstanding Components Vendor" Award from Light Reading

"Microsemi is honored to be recognized by Light Reading editors and the analyst team from Heavy Reading as the outstanding components vendor for 2018," said Babak Samimi, vice president and business unit manager at Microsemi. "As finalists of last year's award, we are excited to win the prestigious recognition this year, as it demonstrates our team's ongoing achievements and validates our commitment to the industry and our customers."

Microsemi received the top honor for its unique innovation, industry-leading product portfolio, performance and ability to set industry trends. The judges highlighted the newest member of Microsemi's award-winning DIGI OTN processors franchise, the DIGI-G5, which supports new 5G optimized architecture enabling the stringent synchronization, latency and network slicing requirements being placed on optical networks to support 5G deployments.

"Microsemi is an outstanding innovator in a competitive semiconductor market, and we were pleased to recognize its leadership in developing next-generation technology for the communications market," said Ray Le Maistre, Light Reading's editor-in-chief. "Our editors evaluated hundreds of high quality submissions and selected Microsemi based on its exceptional performance and unique product innovation, which stood out amongst competing companies."

Light Reading recognized Microsemi and other winners on May 14 during an awards dinner in Austin, Texas. A complete listing of the winners can be found at https://www.lightreading.com/automation/leading-lights-2018-the-winners/d/d-id/743054.

