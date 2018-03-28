Microsemi's Leadership in Space Continues with Class V and Q Qualifications and QML Certification for its Radiation-Tolerant Eight-Channel Source Driver, Now in Production

"Successfully achieving these qualifications is vital to securing design-ins in satellite programs requiring the highest quality and reliability performance," said Dorian Johnson, Microsemi's high-reliability product marketing manager. "Obtaining QML status not only demonstrates Microsemi's continued commitment to supplying integrated space solutions, but gives our customers the added assurance that our radiation-tolerant AAHS298B source driver can meet the demanding requirements of the DLA while offering the ability to use the device in conjunction with our LX7730 telemetry controller, LX7720 motor controller and LX7710 diode array devices."

Microsemi's high-performance AAHS298B source driver provides an interface between spacecraft bus electronics and other subsystems, with the highest output source current for space applications requiring radiation tolerance. Command signal outputs from the spacecraft's digital control electronics are typically TTL (5-volt) (V), CMOS (3V) and high-level (12V) logic and are not directly compatible with users' command input requirements. These user requirements occur in payload, power, thermal and housekeeping subsystems and range between 14V and 45V. The AAHS298B is an interface between these systems, providing a continuous 700 milliamps (mA) current to switched high side-drivers on the output.

The integration of eight non-inverting high side channels gives satellite designers reduced weight, resulting in smaller board space, and higher reliability as compared to discrete implementations. As many satellite manufacturers and projects require the DLA QML certifications and listings as assurance the product meets Military Performance Specification (MIL-PRF) requirements, the AAHS298B meets these standards as part of the company's growing portfolio of mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for demanding space applications.

"Increasing requirements for higher output currents combined with demands for weight and board space reductions were compelling reasons to initially investigate Microsemi's AAHS298B source driver for our designs," said Glenn Lommasson, vice president of Design & Development Engineering Services (DDES) Corp. "In addition, the presence of the internal clamp diode in the driver output allowed a much more efficient method for implementing transient protection during inductive kickback events, which reduced the number of clamp diodes needed in other solutions. The recent device qualification and SMD listing as a QML-V device was also a very important element for us to baseline this part as more programs are mandating Technical Operating Report (TOR) guidelines for parts quality, DLA certification and radiation assurance."

According to Euroconsult's 2017 report titled, "Satellites to Be Built & Launched by 2026," 300 satellites with a launch mass over 50 kilograms will be launched on average each year by 2026 for government agencies and commercial organizations worldwide. This represents an average of $30 billion per year for the space industry to build and launch them, representing a 25 percent increase over the past decade.

Microsemi's expertise in mixed signal space solutions comes from over 20 years of custom and standard design and manufacturing experience in providing its customers with innovative space system solutions. As satellite manufacturers typically require Class V and Q qualifications, the designations provide customers with an added level of assurance that the radiation-tolerant AAHS298B eight-channel source driver has met the stringent industry standards. The QML qualification achievement allows designers across the entire spectrum of space designs, from low cost commercial and scientific applications to human rated and top priority government systems, to use the parts without cumbersome part selection justifications or source control drawings.

Microsemi's AAHS298B source driver is ideally suited for applications including command and data handling power subsystems, spacecraft control electronics attitude control, relay/solenoid drivers, as well as stepper and/or servo motor drivers. Key features of the device include:

700mA output source current

Zero quiescent off-current

Full channel isolation to prevent fault propagation

Internal ground clamp diodes

75V output breakdown voltage

TTL, 5V and 12V Logic-compatible

Internal thermal shutdown to protect against over-current and soft-start occurrences

Radiation-tolerant to 100kRad (Si) total dose, 50kRad (Si) enhanced low dose radiation sensitivity (ELDRS)

Temperature range of -55 degrees C to 125 degrees C

Available in 20-pin ceramic small outline integrated circuit (SOIC) with formed and flat leads

QML listed with SMD 5962-15231

Four SMDs covering Q and V screening flows for two package options

Microsemi's radiation-tolerant AAHS298B source driver is available in production quantities now and is listed under SMD 5962-15231 with the DLA. For more information, visit https://www.microsemi.com/product-directory/drivers-high-side/5097-aahs298b or contact support at https://www.microsemi.com/product-directory/support/4195-contact-support.

Microsemi Leading Space Innovation for 60 Years

With one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of space products, Microsemi provides radiation-tolerant field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), radiation-tolerant mixed-signal ICs, radiation-hardened DC-to-DC converters, precision time and frequency solutions, linear and POL hybrids, custom hybrid solutions, and radiation-hardened discretes including the broadest portfolio of JANS Class diodes and bipolar products. Microsemi is committed to supporting its products throughout the lifetime of its customer programs. The company continues to innovate and expand its portfolio, which includes its LX7730 radiation-tolerant telemetry controller IC, the LX7720 radiation-tolerant power driver IC with rotational and position sensing, as well as its RTG4™ high-speed signal processing radiation-tolerant FPGA family. The RTG4's reprogrammable flash technology offers complete immunity to radiation-induced configuration upsets in the harshest radiation environments, requiring no configuration scrubbing, unlike SRAM FPGA technology. For more information about Microsemi's space products, visit http://www.microsemi.com/applications/space.

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC) offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace & defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, and has approximately 4,800 employees globally. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

