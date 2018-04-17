Microsemi's Mi-V Ecosystem Continues to Expand as New Member Antmicro Joins to Develop Mi-V RISC-V Processor Subsystems for PolarFire FPGAs

As part of their collaboration within the Mi-V ecosystem, Antmicro and Microsemi developed and tested software for Mi-V RISC-V processor subsystems. These were specially designed for Microsemi's lowest power, cost-optimized mid-range PolarFire® field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), which are binary compatible to hardware, even before hardware is available. In addition to expanding Microsemi's Mi-V ecosystem, as well as the adoption of its PolarFire FPGAs, the collaboration improves the development experience and quality of Mi-V-based systems.

"Antmicro and its innovative Renode platform are excellent additions to Microsemi's Mi-V ecosystem and help us enhance our RISC-V design offerings for customers," said Venki Narayanan, senior director of system architecture and embedded solutions at Microsemi. "The Renode system brings rapid development and debug capabilities to our customers developing soft processors on our award-winning PolarFire FPGA. We look forward to further collaborations with the team at Antmicro, as well as the continued expansion of our ecosystem's overall portfolio of solutions."

Customers can design and debug a complete processor subsystem within Antmicro's virtual Renode environment on their desktop without actually needing target hardware. The resultant output is binary compatible to the processor running in the PolarFire FPGA. Antmicro's Renode technology makes it ideal for a variety of RISC-V-based applications within the aerospace and defense, security, communications, industrial, medical and internet of things (IoT) markets, including secure communications, flight controls, machine vision, image processing, wireless communications, building automation and factory automation.

"Renode has been designed to revolutionize the way we develop sophisticated embedded systems," said Michael Gielda, business development manager at Antmicro. "A business-friendly open source project coming from a software-driven embedded design house, Renode is the perfect match for both the Mi-V ecosystem, and the RISC-V technology in general. We are proud to be bringing advanced development tools for Microsemi's Mi-V to the wider developer community."

As part of Microsemi's Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem, Antmicro's Renode platform offers multiple connected virtual devices (multi-node) setups within the same simulated environment, bypassing the limitations associated with single device solutions like those from competitors. Using C#, a high productivity programming platform, and advanced abstraction layers, the solution boasts ease-of-development for customers without the hassle of C programming. In addition, it offers full visibility of the simulated platform enabling better insight and increased security, and is open source to allow for unlimited integrations, modifications and additions, as well as easy bundling and distribution to customers—particularly those leveraging Microsemi's SoftConsole. For more information about the open source project, visit https://renode.io and https://github.com/renode/renode.

Additional features include:

Business-friendly MIT license (also known as the X11 license or MIT X license) with commercial support provided by Antmicro

license (also known as the X11 license or MIT X license) with commercial support provided by Antmicro Teamwork supporting features, such as state saving and event recording

Automatic testing frameworks and continuous integration

Extensive application program interfaces (APIs), allowing easy integration with external tools

Rapid prototyping of complex setups, including multi-node use case, enabling multi-node debugging

Software-agnostic, run binary-compatible firmware like those on hardware, but with additional features

Easy model development with high-level programming environment

Well-structured API, plugins and extensions model for easy integration

Runtime reconfiguration and layers structure, ensuring sensitive information is isolated

Continuous integration and improved development workflows

Ease of implementation of test cases, allowing for greater test coverage

About RISC-V

RISC-V, an instruction set architecture (ISA) which is a standard open architecture under the governance of the RISC-V Foundation, offers numerous benefits, including portability as well as enabling the open source community to test and improve cores at a faster pace than closed ISAs. As the ISA is frozen, software which is written will always run on the RISC-V core, and since the RISC-V IP core is not encrypted, it can be used to ensure trust and certifications not possible with closed architectures.

About Microsemi's Mi-V Ecosystem

Microsemi's Mi-V ecosystem, part of Microsemi's Accelerate Ecosystem—a program designed to reduce time to market for end customers and time to revenue for ecosystem participants—brings together a number of industry leaders involved in the development of RISC-V to leverage their capabilities and streamline RISC-V designs for customers. Enabling third parties to access a growing platform for further RISC-V adoption and innovation, the Mi-V ecosystem provides firmware and hardware engineers a comprehensive ecosystem from a tier-one vendor.

Product Availability

Antmicro's Renode platform is available now and can be downloaded at https://github.com/renode/renode/releases/latest.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC) offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace & defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and has approximately 4,800 employees globally. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

Microsemi and the Microsemi logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Microsemi Corporation and/or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks and service marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including statements related to Antmicro, an international research and development company known for its work with emerging technologies in embedded and cyber-physical systems, joining Microsemi's Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem, and its potential effects on future business, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as rapidly changing technology and product obsolescence, potential cost increases, variations in customer order preferences, weakness or competitive pricing environment of the marketplace, uncertain demand for and acceptance of the company's products, adverse circumstances in any of our end markets, results of in-process or planned development or marketing and promotional campaigns, difficulties foreseeing future demand, potential non-realization of expected orders or non-realization of backlog, product returns, product liability, and other potential unexpected business and economic conditions or adverse changes in current or expected industry conditions, difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights, inventory obsolescence and difficulties regarding customer qualification of products. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in the company's most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by Microsemi with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in Microsemi's future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and Microsemi does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsemis-mi-v-ecosystem-continues-to-expand-as-new-member-antmicro-joins-to-develop-mi-v-risc-v-processor-subsystems-for-polarfire-fpgas-300630638.html

SOURCE Microsemi Corporation

Related Links

http://www.microsemi.com

