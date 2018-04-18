Microsemi's PolarFire FPGA Wins China Electronic Market Magazine's Editor's Choice Award for Most Competitive FPGA Product in China

"We are excited to be recognized by CEM editors and industry experts with this prestigious award, as it validates our leadership in changing the industry's perception of traditional mid-range FPGAs by delivering a truly innovative product family," said Shakeel Peera, vice president FPGA marketing at Microsemi. "The Editor's Choice Award also underscores the relevance of PolarFire in the fast-growing China market, which we are pleased to see leveraging the family's unique capabilities such as low power, low cost as well as exceptional security and reliability."

Founded in 1995, CEM is one of the earliest publications about China's electronics and semiconductor industries. The monthly magazine covers new products, technical and market trends, and market data. Its annual Editor's Choice Awards evaluate product entries' brand recognition, adoption successes in the market, as well as unique capabilities and features. CEM magazine recognized Microsemi and other award winners on April 10 during an awards ceremony at the China Information Technology Expo (CITE) in Shenzhen, China. The publication selected 22 winning products from 19 different companies with Microsemi's PolarFire FPGA being the only winner in its category.

Microsemi's PolarFire FPGAs provide cost-effective bandwidth processing capabilities for the increasing number of converged 10Gpbs ports with the lowest power footprint, and also address the market's growing concerns over tangible cyber security threats as well as reliability concerns that face deep submicron SRAM-based FPGAs as they relate to single event upsets (SEUs) in their configuration memory. The recognition from CEM adds to the device's "Product of the Year" award win from Electronic Products Magazine, as well as the "2017 Product of the Year" award from Electronic Products China (EPC) and 21ic.com.

About PolarFire FPGAs

Microsemi's new cost-optimized PolarFire FPGAs deliver the industry's lowest power at mid-range densities with exceptional security and reliability. The award-winning product family features 12.7 Gbps Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) transceivers at up to 50 percent lower power than competing FPGAs. Densities span from 100K to 500K logic elements (LEs) and are ideal for a wide range of applications within wireline access networks and mobile infrastructure, defense and commercial aviation markets, as well as industry 4.0 which includes the industrial automation and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

PolarFire FPGAs' transceivers can support multiple serial protocols, making the products ideal for communications applications with 10Gbps Ethernet, CPRI, JESD204B, Interlaken and PCIe. In addition, the ability to implement serial gigabit Ethernet (SGMII) on general purpose input/output (GPIO) enables numerous 1Gbps Ethernet links to be supported. PolarFire FPGAs also contain the most hardened security IP to protect customer designs, data and supply chain. The non-volatile PolarFire product family consumes 10 times less static power than competitive devices and features an even lower standby power referred to as Flash*Freeze. For more information, visit www.microsemi.com/polarfire.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC) offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace & defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and has approximately 4,800 employees globally. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

