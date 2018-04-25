Microsemi's SyncServer S80 Wins Security Industry Association's Network Support Solutions Award at ISC West New Product Showcase

"We are pleased the SIA has recognized our SyncServer S80 with this prestigious award, as the unique device enables Microsemi to fill a void in the enterprise and video surveillance markets," said Paul Skoog, senior product manager for Microsemi. "Our customers appreciate the product's impressive levels of accuracy, security and reliability, as these features are critical for time stamps on video surveillance footage and essential in proving when a video was recorded."

The network-ready SyncServer S80 is designed for easy integration into existing physical security networks and serves as the primary source of accurate time for the essential time stamps on security video footage. The device easily connects into an existing Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) infrastructure that delivers power, timing and video feed through a single cable. In cases where Ethernet infrastructure is in place but PoE is not available, the SyncServer S80 can be powered through the addition of a Microsemi single-port PoE injector or a managed six, 12 or 24 port PoE midspan. Ruggedized for outdoor installations, the S80 can connect to the network alongside an existing outdoor camera installation with the addition of a Microsemi PDS-104GO 4+1 managed outdoor switch. Once connected to the network, the S80 is ready to be the source of authoritative NTP time stamps for all video camera recordings.

The SIA recognized Microsemi and other winners on April 11 during an awards ceremony at ISC West 2018, North America's largest physical security tradeshow, in Las Vegas. This year, the SIA NPS received 122 entries with technologies covering 29 categories.

The SIA NPS is the security industry's premier awards-based marketing program. The NPS was established in 1979 to recognize innovative products, services and solutions in electronic physical security. Technologies showcased through this program are used in the protection of life and property in residential, commercial and institutional settings. Each year at ISC West, the NPS program recognizes winners in several product and service categories and presents the prestigious Judges Choice and Best New Product awards.

As a global provider of advanced timing and synchronization solutions, Microsemi offers a complete portfolio of precise time and frequency products that span all levels of integration, from integrated circuits, to components for embedded applications, to timing and synchronization systems, to turnkey timescales for customers around the world. Microsemi's embedded timing solutions include Clock Management ICs, Network Synchronization ICs, embedded clocks, such as the rubidium Miniature Atomic Clock (MAC) and the Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC), with best-in-class performance for their respective power consumption levels, as well as modules, providing GPS Disciplined Oscillators (GPSDOs) and bus level timing. At the systems level, solutions offered by the company generate, distribute and apply precise time for the communications, aerospace, defense, IT infrastructure and metrology industries. Customers range from communications service providers and network equipment manufacturers to governments and their suppliers worldwide. Using the technology offered by Microsemi, customers are able to build more reliable networks and systems by using the company's advanced timing technologies, atomic clocks, services and solutions. These systems support today's precise timing standards, including GPS-based timing, IEEE 1588 (PTP), NTP and Synchronous Ethernet timing. To learn more visit https://www.microsemi.com/product-directory/3425-timing-synchronization.

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC) offers a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace & defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits, FPGAs, SoCs and ASICs; power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions, setting the world's standard for time; voice processing devices; RF solutions; discrete components; enterprise storage and communication solutions, security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Ethernet solutions; Power-over-Ethernet ICs and midspans; as well as custom design capabilities and services. Microsemi is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, and has approximately 4,800 employees globally. Learn more at www.microsemi.com.

