microSHIFT Deploys 5G Smart Production Lines to Drive Future Growth Momentum

TAICHUNG, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- microSHIFT, in collaboration with the Taiwan Smart Electric Bicycle Association (TSEBA), held a presentation on the Bicycle Gear Shift System 5G Smart Production Line Innovative Application Project at the Taichung GIS Convention Center. Participating companies included FlexLink, Inventec, and NewWave, along with dozens of bicycle supply chain manufacturers from the Central Taiwan region.

With the assistance of TSEBA, microSHIFT successfully applied for and passed the moda's 5G Innovation Project, which was completed in nine months. Photo provided by microSHIFT.

Since 2023, the Administration for Digital Industries under the Ministry of Digital Affairs (moda) has been actively collaborating with public associations to promote the application and development of 5G private networks across various industries. The aim is to enhance industrial competitiveness through technological innovation. moda supports these efforts with corresponding policies, actively promotes industry-academia collaboration, and provides funding and technical assistance. This comprehensive support helps industries quickly integrate 5G technology, accelerating their upgrade and transformation. Under the guidance of the Digital Industries Administration, Taiwan's microSHIFT has partnered with FlexLink, Inventec, and NewWave to develop 5G application fields through the '5G Innovative Application Project,' thereby accelerating the pace of smart transformation.

The combination of 5G and AI empowers manufacturing, offering solutions for the industry's upgrade and transformation.

Secretary General Thompson Su of the TSEBA stated: "5G smart factories can address the issue of labor shortages in manufacturing. The online and offline integrated production model allows for the real-time collection of various production data. This enables flexible production with small-batch and diverse options and utilizes AI for analysis to further optimize production efficiency and yield. It achieves cost and performance optimization for smart factories and can eventually evolve into an AI production platform and manufacturing base. microSHIFT completion of the 5G smart production line innovative application project serves as a model. We hope that all association members can upgrade intelligently, enhance their competitiveness, and continue to thrive in Taiwan, becoming the top outstanding enterprises in Taiwan."

Founded 25 years ago, microSHIFT is the world's third-largest manufacturer of bicycle gear systems, serving major markets in North America, Europe, Central and South America, and Asia. Prominent bicycle brands such as Decathlon, Giant, and Merida are among its clients. microSHIFT has manufacturing facilities in China, a research and development center and manufacturing base in Taiwan for high-end products, and a brand and market development center in the United States.

Smart manufacturing enables flexible production, optimizes efficiency, and enhances business resilience.

CEO William Chen of microSHIFT stated: "Considering the trends in 5G smart manufacturing and AI, we saw an opportunity to initiate our digital transformation project. microSHIFT is the first domestic company to participate in the government's 5G Dedicated Network Innovative Application Diffusion Project and has successfully established a 5G smart production line for bicycle gear systems. We have completed the deployment of 5G dedicated network equipment, including applications such as a Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), and real-time equipment health prediction and diagnostics. Additionally, we have addressed 5G network security planning and safety verification."

CEO William Chen explained that the application site is located in the CNC processing area. The site is equipped with 5G equipment and two small base stations. With the assistance of Inventec, 33 CNC and plastic injection machines have been networked, and equipment health prediction diagnostics have been implemented. Benefiting from the characteristics of the 5G private network—such as large bandwidth, low latency, and multiple connections—real-time data is captured, and a tool wear database is established. With AI training models, a predictive module has been developed to issue warnings before tool abnormalities occur, preventing the production of defective products and reducing losses in operational efficiency. Additionally, the mobile reporting system uses 5G to transmit information back, significantly reducing the time previously spent on paper-based processes and lowering error rates. The returned information is linked with Siemens' smart scheduling system OPCENTER, allowing for real-time, flexible adjustments to work orders and improving order fulfillment rates.

Leveraging the large bandwidth, low latency, and multi-connectivity features of the 5G private network, microSHIFT has achieved diverse applications such as the Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), and real-time equipment health prediction and diagnostics. These advancements have further enhanced production efficiency and management effectiveness. Delivery lead time has been shortened by 15 days, order fulfillment rates have increased by 10%, material availability rates have improved by 10%, and CNC machine utilization rates have increased by 15%. It is expected to significantly reduce labor costs, improve equipment maintenance predictions, and simultaneously increase product profit margins and overall revenue.

