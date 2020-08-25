Microsoft Accelerates Developer Learning with DevDays Asia 2020

DevDays Asia 2020 Online features six keynote speakers and more than 50 sessions focused on seven main themes, including Data & AI, Business Applications, Cloud and DevOps, the Modern Workplace, Open Source, Security, and Industry Solutions. The conference, runs from August 19 th to August 26 th , is packed with panel discussions, keynote presentations, digital workshops, an online Hackathon, and sharing of the industry trends and technology development on Microsoft platforms. In response to the post pandemic new normal, this year's DevDays Asia is held fully digital, gathering IT experts, developers, students, and technology enthusiasts from all over the Asia Pacific region, and promoting Taiwan as a regional hub for tech talent.

''Based on the 5+2 Innovative Industries Plan, the Taiwan government has proposed six core strategic industries to help make Taiwan a force in the global economy." Taiwan's Executive Yuan Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin said. "Microsoft will be a key partner in accelerating the development and transformation of Taiwan's information and digital industries, strengthening the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises, and boosting employment and economic momentum."

Reiterating Microsoft's commitment to skill up Taiwan's next generation of tech talents, Microsoft Taiwan's General Manager Ken Sun said, ''COVID-19 has served as the catalyst that accelerated digital transformation journey across industries, with the adoption of data and AI as a key differentiator in their road to recovery." "'Tech Intensity' is a crucial factor contributing to business resiliency. Developers play a pivotal role because they stand at the forefront of the industrial transformation, leading the way to greater technology breakthrough. We look forward to connecting Taiwan's tech talent with global resources, as well as creating a comprehensive learning experience for them on the latest technology trends and industry practices.'' said Ken Sun, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan.

Speaking at the press conference, Taiwan's Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, Lin Chuan-Neng hopes that private and public partnership will create more impact to Taiwan's businesses, ''At a time when enterprises are embracing the next wave of digitalization, we will join forces with Microsoft to not only connect world-class resources, but also embrace a brighter digital future. This year, DevDays Asia will bring together the best developers from the Asia Pacific region to exchange ideas and strengthen the tech intensity of talent and enterprises, empowering greater innovation."

In addition to raising the tech intensity of Asia-Pacific talent, Microsoft has partnered with Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs since 2017 to implement the IoT-as-a-Service Acceleration Program. The first phase began in 2017, aimed to include develop integrated IoT, technical enablement and increasing Taiwan IoT industry's global footprint. In just a few years, Microsoft has successfully secured 189 partnerships with Taiwanese manufacturers, helping more than 500 local enterprises obtain Microsoft network device certifications, creating a total output value of more than NT$3.64 billion (USD$123,691,750), including software and hardware sales and optimization of value-added services.

Dr. Hedy Ho, Chief of Marketing and Operations at Microsoft Taiwan announced the second phase of their collaboration, the establishment of the IoT Center of Excellence in Taiwan. The center lays out a future blueprint to realize value of AIoT and 5G opportunities for Taiwan high tech industries. Dr. Ho said, "The mission of our program is to accelerate 5GAIoT industry growth in Taiwan, with a special focus on the digital transformation to elevate industrial value chain and innovate business models. This Microsoft and Taiwan government joint program offers a great opportunity to leverage Microsoft partner ecosystem and shine in the global market. We look for to empower Taiwan IoT Industries to reimagine a future with endless possibilities."

