Microsoft Active Directory Management to Control Access and Boost Security

The informative article describes how organizations that delegate user and resource management tasks need a way to provide employees and consultants just enough access to complete their assigned tasks, but no more. The author then discusses security risks associated with Active Directory (AD) and the need for AD security reports.

"Messaging Architects will soon offer a tool to help you get the most out of AD and Azure AD, while limiting exposure within a critical environment.," stated Ross Phillips, Solutions Architect and Implementation Consultant at Messaging Architects. "With new hosted AD management options, your organization can benefit from powerful custom scripts for essential tasks and reporting."

"Active Directory and Azure AD form the core of an organization's information technology (IT) environment. Tapping into the full capabilities of these tools requires Windows PowerShell, a command-line shell and scripting environment. While PowerShell is essential to Active Directory management, it requires a level of expertise not available in many IT departments."

"At the same time, because AD determines system access, it represents a treasure trove for hackers. Unauthorized changes to AD, whether nefarious or accidental, can wreak havoc in an organization."

"Individuals within an organization can also cause significant damage to network security through AD. Consider the danger when an employee with administrative access becomes disgruntled. With broad privileges, that employee can easily and quickly cause widespread damage through unauthorized changes to system schema."

"The reporting possibilities are practically endless. With reports, administrators can obtain a complete picture of activity within the system, from passwords and application usage to regulatory compliance. While the Office 365 Management and Azure portals provide some basic reports, comprehensive reporting requires PowerShell scripts."

The new AD Management Portal announced by Messaging Architects will help organizations get the most out of AD and Azure AD, while limiting exposure within a critical environment. This new portal protects system security while delivering robust AD management.

For instance, with a customized script, administrators can quickly grant consultants just the specific access they require for micro tasks within the system. They can also run custom reports to determine license usage or see what users have Admin access to the system.

To tap into these possibilities, or if organizations have specific tasks they would like automated, they should join the conversation. Readers are invited to email questions or suggestions to Ross Phillips at ross.phillips@messagingarchitects.com.

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

