Microsoft Alumni Network Strengthens Global Board Leadership

New trustee appointments deepen governance, global perspective, and strategic

leadership

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microsoft Alumni Network, a member organization representing more than 290,000 former Microsoft employees, today announced a significant global expansion of its board of trustees.

The eight strategic appointments reinforce the board's role in supporting the Executive Director and guiding this influential community. It also reflects the Microsoft Alumni Network's commitment to connecting alumni across continents to foster connection, expand skill development programs, and amplify social impact worldwide.

"The Microsoft Alumni Network is one of the most influential communities in the world," said Executive Director Manuela Papadopol. "By expanding leadership across continents, we're building a truly global network—one that ignites collaboration, unlocks shared purpose, and turns collective experience into lasting impact."

Founded in 1995, the Microsoft Alumni Network has always been shaped by leaders who understand both the spirit of innovation and the responsibility to the community. As the Network enters its next chapter, the expanded Board of Trustees reflects a deliberate focus on governance excellence, global representation, and informed decision-making at the highest level.

Newly appointed board members:

Declan Bradshaw: During a 22-year Microsoft career in Dublin and Redmond, Declan led Xbox's European launch, planned consumer products globally, launched Surface, and transformed operations for the Support and Consulting businesses. Today, Declan is the club lead for Microsoft Alumni Network - Ireland.

George Durham: George joined Microsoft in 2004, leading community engagement, global Technology for Good programs, and overseeing marketing, business management, and major product launches. Today, he is a partner at Cicero.

Erendira Gonzalez: During a 30-year career at Microsoft, Erendira led multicultural teams, drove large-scale change, and launched the first Microsoft Technology Center in Latin America. Today, she is a transformational leadership coach and the club lead for Microsoft Alumni Network – LATAM.

Bill Kirst: Bill worked at Microsoft from 2021 to 2023 as the Director of Change for Commercial Systems & Business Intelligence, where he worked on Microsoft Customer & Partner Solutions, Dynamics 365, and Sales Copilot. Today, he is the AI Ambassador and Change Manager in the Office of the CIO at Adobe.

Laura Luethe: Laura joined Microsoft in 2016 and today, she leads strategic content and communications as Microsoft HR's director of communications. Previously, she served as a senior national security analyst for the U.S. Government.

Somanna Palacanda, executive sponsor, Microsoft: Somanna leads International Social Impact for Microsoft Elevate, and over 23 years, he has held roles across Dynamics; MSN; Windows Live; Surface; Enterprise Partner Group; Global Sales, Marketing & Operations; and Corporate, External & Legal Affairs.

Michelle September: Michelle spent 18 years at Microsoft in account management, industry leadership, product marketing, and program management. Today, she is the founder of Argo Consulting and the club lead for Microsoft Alumni Network – Africa.

Michelle spent 18 years at Microsoft in account management, industry leadership, product marketing, and program management. Today, she is the founder of Argo Consulting and the club lead for Microsoft Alumni Network – Africa. Andrew Winnemore, executive sponsor, Microsoft: Andrew joined Microsoft in 2011 and today is the Vice President at Microsoft for HR People Operations. Previously, he was the HR Director for Nokia in Finland.

As executive sponsors, Andrew Winnemore and Somanna Palacanda will strengthen the Alumni Network's strategic alignment with Microsoft and ensure the Board benefits from deep insight into the company's evolving priorities, culture, and leadership.

"The Microsoft alumni community has always been a force for community support and innovation," said Mike Novasio, Chairman of the Microsoft Alumni Network board of trustees. "This expanded board is focused on strong governance, stewardship and support—partnering with the Executive Director and the leadership team to guide, advise, and uphold the long-term mission of the Network."

For more information about the Microsoft Alumni Network and its programs, visit microsoftalumni.com.

About the Microsoft Alumni Network

The Microsoft Alumni Network is an independent, global community of alumni who share a common experience of having worked at Microsoft. It represents more than 290,000 alumni across 128 countries. Founded in 1995, the Network connects alumni who are entrepreneurs, tech innovators, career professionals, nonprofit leaders, volunteers, and lifelong learners. While independent from Microsoft, the organization is supported by the company through member benefits, program collaboration, and executive support. For more information, visit microsoftalumni.com.

